Jack Pritchett wore many hats during his life: football player, college student, Army tank soldier, NASA worker and father, just to name a few.
He leaves behind a legacy of caring and sharing, educating and sustaining history.
Jack Pritchett died April 9 at the age of 97.
His son, David Pritchett, said his father played an integral part in the development and construction of the Saturn V rocket in Huntsville. He often worked alongside Wernher Von Braun, a man well-liked by NASA employees.
“Even though my dad never had an electrical engineering degree, he worked in the electrical engineering department at NASA,” David said.
“He had attended Snead College and UAH. When he went to work at NASA, he was part of the team working on the Saturn V rocket, on the forward skirt. That was where much of the electronic controls for the rocket were.”
At the time, Jack carpooled to Huntsville with several others from Sand Mountain.
“He would park at the top of the hill just before you go down into Guntersville and ride into Huntsville,” David said.
“Sometimes during the race to the moon, he worked 10 hours every day and often times eight hours on Saturdays too.
“He took the family over to Huntsville to watch test firings of the rocket engines. That was always fun. We went over there for NASA family picnics too. He made some great friends while working there.”
Jack once said working for NASA during the Apollo program was exciting, but “most of us didn’t realize how big it was until years later.”
A man of firsts
Jack – the youngest of eight children - was raised in Guntersville and Albertville in the Diamond farming community. He learned early in life that he aspired to do more than spend his days behind a plow and mule.
He attended Marshall County High School in Guntersville and took summer jobs to help pay tuition for himself and his siblings. One job included working to construct the old football field. It was later on that field Jack made the first touchdown by recovering a fumble in the end zone. Another first was when Jack landed in the old hospital in Guntersville as the first patient treated for a football injury.
Military service
Jack left Marshall County during his senior year of high school to join the Army. He became part of the 737th Tank Battalion and was stationed across Europe. During his time in the service, he met and became friends with many fellow soldiers, and remained lifelong friends.
“He was very active with his tanker battalion,” David said. “They started holding reunions in 1947. Most of the men were from the North Carolina area. Dad and mom went to many reunions, not every one, but a lot.
“Over the years, as numbers of members dwindled, he would continue to go to the reunions. We hosted a reunion in 2018 in Huntsville. Only three other men attended the event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.”
Jack served under Gen. George Patton.
“Dad had a lot of great stories of seeing Patton,” David said. “There were a lot of stories dad wouldn’t share in mixed company because Patton was known to have used some foul language.”
After the war
Jack married Mavorine Bernice Blair in 1947. Together they raised three children, David, Dawn and Danny. Mavorine left a career at NASA to become a full-time stay at home mother. Jack frequently expressed his appreciation for her sacrifice and the hard work she did at home.
Jack worked at NASA for 32 years, holding a key role building the electrical components of the forward skirt on the Saturn V rocket.
He retired in 1977 and he and Mavorine began traveling and visiting their children and grandchildren frequently.
He spent a lot of time enjoying routine chores in the house, working on his tractors, tending the cows, building projects and “piddling” in his shop. He was known for his ability to build or repair most anything.
“I fell into that category too more than anyone,” David said. “I went on to work at the University of Montevallo, working in the physical plant.”
Jack and Mavorine were longtime members of the Albertville First Baptist Church. He attended the Keystone Sunday School Class and served many years as the departmental secretary for the Adult 5 Department.
“Jack was a man of grace and wisdom,” said Jeff Self, co-teacher of the Keystone Men’s Sunday School class.
“He chose his words carefully and always spoke from the heart. He would capture everyone’s attention with his gentle observations on his faith and his views on life.
“His presence was always a reassuring one and he will be missed greatly by all who loved him.”
David said many of his fellow church members visited Jack after he moved into Branchwater Assisted Living facility in Boaz.
“Guys were always good to go over there to visit with him,” David said.
Mavorine passed away in 2008 and Jack became more involved with the VFW, Guntersville Historical Society, Retired Federal Workers Group, Marshall County Democratic Party and various local Veterans and Memorial Day events.
A private graveside service was held following Jack’s death, David said. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
The family has asked for memorial donations to The National WWII Museum in New Orleans or to Albertville First Baptist Church.
