The Whole Backstage Theatre in Guntersville, with season sponsor Sonny Lewis, is gearing up for the summer production of “Bye Bye Birdie”, opening on June 11. “Bye Bye Birdie” is directed by Diane DuBoise, John Davis Rollings and Wesley H. Rorex with choreography by Kennedy Pickard.
“Bye Bye Birdie” is staged in 1958, and centers around the much-adored rock-and-roll idol -- Conrad Birdie -- who has been drafted into the US army. His songwriter and agent, Albert, and Albert’s secretary and some-time girlfriend, Rosie, hatch a plan for a farewell performance to take place on The Ed Sullivan Show, which they hope will help sell Birdie’s new song “One Last Kiss,” and
ultimately save Almaelou records from going under. To cap off the performance, Birdie will actually give ‘One Last Kiss’ to Kim MacAfee, an avid member of the Conrad Birdie fan club from Sweet Apple, Ohio.
When Albert and Rosie head to Sweet Apple to prepare for Birdie’s arrival, things start to unravel.
Kim’s father is starstruck at the thought of being on The Ed Sullivan Show with his daughter, and
Kim’s new steady, Hugo gets jealous at the thought of Kim kissing Conrad on national television.
The cast of “Bye Bye Birdie” is made up of numerous actors, singers and dancers from all over
Marshall County and the surrounding area.
They are, by hometown:
Guntersville: Jonathan Watts, Jessalyn Charles, Aniah Havis, Kristen Gillen, Caffrey Watts, Caroline Smith, Alaina Keller, Millie Claire Woodard, Logan Sanders, Sara Elizabeth Woodard Phillips and Wendy Zahn.
Arab: Ashleigh Harris, Mitchell Duquette, Dana Bailey Jacobs, LeAnn McLain, Eliza Trammel, Della Mae Beard, Will Kelley, Brody Hemphill, Elijah Hammick, Nathan Wilson, Emma Hinote, Tony Wildfong, Kory Duquette, Josie Duquette and Jordan Blakely.
Albertville: Jennifer Wiley, Savannah Jane Smith, Gina Dendy Smith and Hannah Grace Yost.
Cullman: Bethany Kerr, Ian Kerr, Annah Kerr and Bobby Kerr.
