Marshall County Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) has a lovely new building overlooking Lake Guntersville but COVID-19 put a stop to its use.
In the meantime, the search is on for a new executive director as longtime executive director Jean Ann Moon announces her intention to retire.
“I’ve agreed to stay on until December,” Moon said. “I’m hopeful we can find someone who is sharp and gung-ho and who can step up to the plate.”
Moon, executive director since 1992, said she’s most proud of the fact she’s been able to spearhead the process of building a new RSVP home.
“We were blessed to find this piece of property located along the shores of Lake Guntersville. We asked the gentlemen listing the property if we could get a discount on it since we are a non-profit entity. They gave us a great price and we had money on hand to be able to purchase it,” she said.
Calvin Moon, Jean Ann’s husband, said the building boasts views along two walls outfitted with floor to ceiling glass to enjoy the views, a 6,400 square-foot “big room” with a stage and podium and seating capability for 500, eight class rooms and a commercial kitchen.
“There are several wedding venues and the like in the area, but nothing along the lines of this,” Calvin said.
There are no plans on the horizon as to when RSVP may be able to reopen to volunteers. The center has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had hoped to reopen in July, but I don’t see that happening,” Calvin said. “We are now hopeful that we may be able to open up in the fall, but even that is up in the air.
Interested candidates
RSVP Board of Directors has created a list of requirements for candidates applying for the executive director position.
Jean Ann said they need to have grant-writing experience, have management experience and be able to “switch hats” at a moment’s notice.
“Whoever may get this job will be sitting pretty,” she joked. “They will have a brand-new building, a great group of volunteers and a board ready to work. I’ve agreed to stay on to overlap and train the right person.”
The right candidate should possess the following:
• Post-Secondary education
• The ability to develop and grow the overall program through marketing, fundraising, budgeting, and grant-writing
• Ability to develop and implement long-term vision for the mission of RSVP.
• Motivated, creative, and problem-solving
• Computer skills
• Effective communication and relational skills
• Positive outlook and integrity
Interested applicants should send a resume (that includes three personal references) and a letter detailing for us an accomplishment in your life of which you are most proud. Please mail to RSVP, 19272 US Hwy 431, Guntersville, AL 35976.
Over the years
Jean Ann said she’s unable to name just one favorite memory from her time at RSVP. Instead, she listed a few accomplishments of the more than 600 active volunteers.
• In 2002, 20 volunteers turned an empty warehouse into a home for RSVP, framing, putting up walls, painting and flooring and it has been our home for the last 18 years,
• A new volunteer who had moved here shortly before his wife died joined a water watch team and on his first day out got lightheaded. The team brought him back to RSVP, we called the paramedics and they thought he needed to go to the hospital to be checked out. He didn’t have any neighbors or family he could call so I went with him to the emergency room. After a few hours they released him back to his family doctor. Now he volunteers nearly every morning at RSVP and we have become his family.
• A lady in her early 70s who had to drop out of school after 8th grade because her father died and she had to help on the farm, took a beginner computer class. She had such success, she took more classes, and then decided to get her GED, which she received the same year her granddaughter graduated.
“We at RSVP are a family,” she said. “When someone does something, we all share in the congratulations and the happiness.”
