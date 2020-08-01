Deputies located over 200 grams of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 68.
A vehicle driving erratically at drew a deputy’s attention as he patrolled Highway 68 between Crossville and the Dawson Community at around 2 a.m. on July 24, 2020.
The deputy stopped the vehicle and during a search found meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking in meth. Two men in the vehicle were arrested and taken to the DeKalb County Detention Center.
The driver, 56-year-old William Dowdy Jr. of Albertville, was charged with drug trafficking, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail July 27 after posting a $21,000 bond.
The passenger, 39-year-old Travis Huff of Arab, was charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in jail under an $18,000 bond.
“This is an excellent job by our patrol deputy seizing such a large amount of narcotics,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “It’s an important part of our job to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities. 200 grams is enough to feed a lot of addiction and create a lot of addiction.
“I want to commend our deputy for working hard to combat the flow of narcotics into our county. Methamphetamine destroys families and it destroys lives. Making it harder to find and putting those that traffic it in jail is a top priority of our office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.