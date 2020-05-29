When the Alabama Department of Labor released the employment information for April 2020, many were shocked at the state’s high 12.9% unemployment rate, including President and CEO of the Marshall County Economic Development Council Matt Arnold.
Arnold said he got emotional when he saw the department’s report showing Marshall County with an unemployment rate of 11%, which was up dramatically from 2.5% in March and 2.2% compared to April 2019.
“It was a shocker,” Arnold said. “I was figuring we would probably be in the eights or nines, but when I saw 11 — I have never seen this in 25 years of economic development. I’ve never worked in a county that was this high. We’re 11.0; we were 2.5. That’s insane”
As shocking as those numbers were, he said it was obvious why the rate was so high.
“It’s obvious what’s caused it,” he said. “It’s not natural, it’s not recessionary, it’s not something that would be caused by natural stirs in the marketplace [or] in the economy. It’s the simple fact that people can’t work right now or couldn’t work in April.”
The department’s report showed Marshall County’s civilian labor force — meaning the number of people able to work — decreased by 1,247, from 44,162 in March to 42,915 in April. Arnold said that loss wasn’t as bad as it might seem in light of the high unemployment rate.
“That’s not that significant,” he said. “Not compared to an increase from 2.5% unemployment to 11%. It means that people are drawing unemployment, but it’s not because they can’t find a job.”
Arnold also said Marshall County’s unemployment rate was better than many other counties despite that it has been considered a hot spot for cases of the novel coronavirus.
“A lot of those southern counties, if you follow COVID numbers, they’re not hit that hard,” he said. “They’re not hit like a lot of the northern counties have been hit. With us being a hot spot, I’m surprised we’re not one of the higher [unemployment rate] counties.”
Other counties with higher unemployment rates, such as Montgomery (15.1%) Tuscaloosa (16.8%) and Talladega (19.9%), have had a direct impact on Marshall County’s workforce due to their automotive plants shutting down, Arnold said.
“If you look at where the automotive plants are located those are pushing really high [unemployment] numbers,” he said. “These numbers jive perfectly with the hot spots around the state and places that had a lot of automotive suppliers.”
Close to 1,300 local residents work at either of the three tier-1 Honda suppliers in Marshall County: Newman Technology, TS Tech and HSI. When the Honda plants in other counties had to shut down, so did the local suppliers.
“When they shut the plant down, all the suppliers have to shut down,” Arnold said. “A set of seats that’s made at TS Tech in Boaz is literally installed in a Honda Odyssey or Honda Ridgeline in Lincoln within about 12 hours. They can’t keep working. They don’t have anywhere to store the inventory, so they all had to shut down.”
With local automotive suppliers and other businesses now getting back to work since Gov. Kay Ivey issued a safer-at-home order with eased restrictions, Arnold said he is confident the unemployment rate will go down and labor numbers will grow back to full force.
“I’m very optimistic,” he said. “I think this will be very temporary… I will look for our numbers to go way down in May and keep doing down as things go back to work.”
