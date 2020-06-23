On Monday evening, Douglas Town Council members voted to approve grants and the CARES ACT, which will reimburse expenses paid due to COVID-19.
This also gave the Council the chance to vote on the approval of paying hazard pay to all employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The CARES Act is money coming from the Federal government, “ said Corey Hill, Mayor of Douglas.
After approval of the act, Mayor Hill proposed that council members approve monthly hazard pay in the amount of $300 per month for first responders and $100 per month for court and town clerks, until the expiration, which is Dec. 30. This would go into effect immediately.
Councilman Gary Brown made a motion to approve. Eric Hill seconded and all Council members unanimously agreed.
Council members also approved Resolution 06152020, which is the application for funding for the roadway improvements on Plunkett Road and Otinger Road along with water system improvements. This is the next step in the process for the TARCOG grant.
“This is the last year we’ll be able to apply and not redo the application,” said Mayor Hill. Councilman Gary Brown made a motion to approve the application. Councilman Eric Hill seconded.
The 2020 “Back to School” sales tax holiday is scheduled for July 17-19. All back to school supplies including computers, books and clothing will be free of Alabama’s 4% sales tax.
The next city council meeting is July 20.
