The Guntersville Museum, in cooperation with the Alabama Humanities Alliance, will host the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibition “Water/Ways” from Thursday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 3.
Guntersville is one of five sites in Alabama expressly chosen to host the exhibit. The exhibit was most recently at the Oakville Indian Mounds.
“Water/Ways” explores the endless motion of the water cycle, water’s effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality. It looks at how political and economic planning have long been affected by access to water and control of water resources. Human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water and renewing respect for the natural environment.
“Water/Ways” was inspired by an exhibition organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York, and the Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul, in collaboration with The Field Museum, Chicago; Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto; the Science Center Singapore and other prominent institutions.
“Water is an important part of everyone’s life and we are excited to explore what it means culturally, socially, and spiritually in our own community,” said Jennifer Moore, Guntersville Museum Board Chair.
“What’s so powerful about Water/Ways is that it shows how water doesn’t just shape our landscape. It shapes our lives,” said Chuck Holmes, executive director of the Alabama Humanities Alliance. “This exhibit is a chance for folks in communities across Alabama to see a Smithsonian-quality exhibit up close. It also offers a chance to reflect on how our local waterways affect how we live, work, worship, create, and play.”
Also on view during the exhibit will be:
Vintage photos from around the area
Gyotaku (fish rubbing) art from the students at the Guntersville Middle School
Special mini exhibit from the Cook Science Museum in Decatur
Programs/events will be:
Sunday, Sept. 12 from 1:30-2:30 p.m., David Jones, local historian and attorney, will present a program on Early Tennessee River Navigation and History.
Thursday, Sept. 16 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Jim Brown, professor emeritus Samford University, will present a program on Settler/Native American Fishing Techniques, Some Still Legal.
Saturday, Sept. 18, Guntersville Community Kayaking Day – More information can be found at Explore Lake Guntersville and from Katy Norton at 256-582-7015.
The Guntersville Museum is at 1215 Rayburn Avenue. It’s open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.
