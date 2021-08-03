Last Thursday morning, players from the Boaz High School basketball team joined Boaz Rotary president Charles Wilson in a community service project to pressure wash the outside of Boaz Intermediate School.
Basketball coach Cale Black said he and his players were eager to give back to the community and help their school system out.
“We are helping out Boaz Rotary and giving back to the community,” said Black.
Wilson said he and other Rotarians enjoyed helping out as many of them went to school there when they were students.
“Trying to get Rotary out there and get with students to learn how to give back to the community… they went to school here,” Wilson said. “[It’s] a good way to save the school money and teach kids to give back to the community,” Wilson said.
Due to the service project’s success, the Boaz Rotary said it plans to team with the football and basketball players next year and pressure wash a couple more schools.
According to Wilson, 14 players came out last week to help clean up the school; mainly varsity members and some junior varsity.
Seniors Nick Cornutt and Gael Vazquez said they wanted to help out any way possible because the community supports the team.
The Boaz basketball team made it to area championships last season but were eliminated. Several seniors said though last season did not go as planned, they are already preparing for the next championship with weight training and skill work during the offseason.
