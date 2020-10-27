Yonah Axe Throwing owners and the Boaz Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Friday morning at the business located at 201 Elizabeth Street in Boaz.
Owners Philip and Debbie Windsor, Rob Quatro and Jack Shappee invite area residents to come out for a fun time.
“We have great food, six TVs so you won’t miss the game and offer parties,” Debbie said.
“Book one lane or all 16 lanes, even the entire building!”
Cost to rent a lane is $22.50 per person for an hour, or $40 per person for two hours.
Food includes nachos, pizza, wings, sub sandwiches, barbecue and more.
The family-friendly business welcomes children, but does require all patrons to wear closed-toe shoes for safety.
“We are proud to have you here in Boaz,” said Chamber President Jill Johnson.
“I know a lot of hard work has gone into the business and getting here.”
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said he plans to give ax throwing a try.
“I’ve never thrown an ax before, but I look forward to coming in soon and giving it a try,” he said.
Formerly called Half Axed, the venue is open Wednesdays from 5 to 11 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to midnight; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. They are closed Mondays and closed Tuesdays for private events.
For more information, call 256-281-6500 or find them on Facebook at Yonah Axe, LLC.
