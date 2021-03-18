Rep. Barry Moore (AL-02) released the following statement in response to Democrats’ anti-Second Amendment legislation, H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act:
“The only effect this gun-grabbing legislation will have is to keep law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional rights,” said Rep. Moore. “Bureaucracy should never leave law-abiding citizens in limbo, struggling to navigate senseless delays and red tape. Our Founding Fathers created the Second Amendment to protect the American people from the government, and I do not support any legislation that attempts to minimize or eliminate our right to keep and bear arms.”
Background:
Current law allows the sale of a firearm to an individual if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) does not return a denial within 3 full business days. This legislation creates arbitrary delays on background checks that will infringe upon millions of Americans’ Second Amendment right to defend themselves and their families.
The 3-business day period provides crucial protection for the right to keep and bear arms provided by the Second Amendment.
It incentivizes prompt NICS processing while providing a reasonable time for NICS to complete a background check.
The measure would extend the initial 3-business day waiting period to 10-business days.
If a result is not returned within this period, the purchaser must submit a petition to the government for the sale to proceed and wait an additional 10 days before the firearm can be transferred.
The provisions in the bill would result in burdensome delays that would infringe, even deny, an enumerated constitutional right.
In over 90% of cases, NICS processes a background check immediately, and most delayed cases are resolved within the permitted 3-business day period.
For those that are not, the FBI has 90 days to continue the investigation and determine whether the purchaser should or should not possess the firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.