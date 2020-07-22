The Whole Backstage Community Theatre has created a series of performances called, The Broadway Sings Project. Members of the WBS and others from various groups around our community are sharing their talents by performing songs from across the Broadway genre, with personal introductions describing a little history of their selection. All videos are posted on The Whole Backstage Facebook page.
Johnny Brewer is the project manager and technical wizard behind this effort.
“I got the idea from a conversation with my friend Greg Leach after discussing options to keep the WBS’s name out front, especially on social media,” he said.
Greg Leach was the organizer for the successful Open Mic Night, in the Duff/McDaniel Blackbox Theatre, one of the last performances at the WBS before the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Greg then spearheaded the Facebook Live event featuring the Joe Cagle Band performing live and streaming online from the lobby of the Whole Backstage.
Previously, Brewer posted two Black Tie Virtual Choir projects on his personal Facebook page. He purchased and taught himself the software and techniques used to create individual vocalist’s submissions into a unified multi-person choral performance. He experimented with creating a virtual choir based on new and existing members of his Black Tie Choral Ensembles, including the children’s group.
“It’s a lot more difficult than people imagine,” Brewer said. It took him about two weeks to create the first 52 second virtual choral work. “I solicited help from other experts online and was amazed at the response I received. Some suggestions, comments and techniques came from folks across the United States. But the best information came from newfound friends in England and Australia who still contact him to ask about updates on projects and what can they do to help,” Brewer explained.
A feature on the July 19 episode of CBS Sunday Morning was Eric Whitacre’s virtual choir, and one of his many technicians is Brewer’s new contact from Australia. Johnny uses these same techniques and structure to help build the continuity in the video submissions for The Broadway Sings Project.
One interesting detail in each video is the artist sharing a few aspects and history of the song they are presenting.
“I’ve asked each performer to tell us a little about their song. They briefly describe the Broadway show, the original soloist, the composer and the year it opened. I guess it’s the teacher/educator in me,” Brewer said.
“With no summer musical possible, the virtual Broadway Sings Project semi-substitutes the long-standing tradition of almost 50 years of the Whole Backstage’s big production, typically as the opener for the upcoming season. This project has been so much fun and our audience-reach is limitless!” stated Dana Thomas, WBS Board Member and performer in the series.
In the beginning of the pandemic shutdown, Brewer began looking at other community-based theatres and what they were doing to keep theatre performances alive and at the forefront. His friend, Guntersville native and fellow GHS Drum Major alum, Hailey Darnell Hunter, lives in Flat Rock, North Carolina with her husband Samuel, and works as the staff accompanist with a prominent community theatre, Glow Lyric Theatre in Greenville, NC. They began something akin to the Broadway Sings Project called Couch Concerts.
“The Broadways Sings Project seems to have gone over well!” Brewer said, “We’ve had almost 17,000 views of 13 project recordings so far and we have a couple of weeks to go with about a dozen more videos to post.” When he posts the videos, Johnny includes this statement: “COVID-19 might be keeping us from providing live and on-site entertainment for our audiences, but it will not stop us from performing.”
“So! In the spirit and mission of the WBS to provide opportunities for community members to perform, we submit to you over the next six weeks a variety of songs and performances. This summer, we feature performers who have volunteered their time and talent for The Broadway Sings Project,” Brewer said.
As project manager, Brewer invites vocalists and instrumentalists to submit videos. Feel free to send an e-mail to wbsbroadwaysings@wholebackstage.com for more detailed information and instructions on how to join.
