Shepherd’s Cove Hospice welcomes nominations of individuals and businesses for the annual Heart of Hospice awards.
The Heart of Hospice awards recognize an individual and business in the community that show compassion, celebrate the best of life, and shine light in even the most difficult situations. Nominees should share Shepherd’s Cove Hospice’s values of dedication, excellence, service, integrity, reverence, and ethics and support a higher quality of life for people facing terminal illness and grief.
Nominations can be made online at www.shepherdscovehospice.org/heartofhospice. Deadline for nominations is Jan. 31. For more information, visit the website or call 256-891-7724.
