A pair of Marshall County Jail inmates will face additional charges after a unorthodox communications scheme failed Monday.
Matt Cooper, chief of the jail, said a married couple currently incarcerated in the county jail attempted to flush a rope made of tied together sheets down a men’s cell block toilet.
The men’s C block sits atop the female cell block. Once the 50- to 60-foot-long rope is flushed, the female inmates are able to retrieve the rope, which has notes attached to it.
The women respond to the notes, and the male inmates are able to pull the rope back through the plumbing to retrieve the replies.
On Monday, the rope failed, causing the plumbing system to back up into the female cell block.
“This happens periodically where the men try to tie together several sheets to make a rope,” Cooper said. “This time the sheets separated, causing four or five sheets to clog the system.”
Cooper said as soon as the women’s cell block started to flood, the 21 women inside were evacuated. A “road crew” - inmates who routinely go out on litter detail - was dispatched to the area to clean up after a plumber unclogged the system.
“I wouldn’t let the women clean up that mess,” Cooper said. “The road crew is used to cleaning up messes. They took care of it and sanitized the cell block when the plumbers were done and used bleach.
“The women were moved into a hallway outside my office the entire time.”
The process took about three hours, he said.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the pair who caused the initial clog will be charged, possibly with criminal mischief among other charges, once investigators complete their case.
“These charges will allow us to get them into court and allow us to seek restitution for the cost of the plumber, overtime costs and sanitation costs,” Guthrie said.
The case has been turned over to Sheriff’s Office investigators. Until the couple has been arrested and formally charged, Guthrie declined to release their identities.
Cooper said current renovations underway at the jail will include upgrades to the plumbing system that will curb problems such as this in the future.
“When all the plumbing upgrades are complete, things like this can’t happen again,” Cooper said.
In an email received by The Reporter late Monday afternoon, a family member claimed there was up to five inches of sewage in the female cells and the women were forced to clean the mess without the benefit of gloves or personal protection equipment.
The email author also claimed to have video and still images of the incident, which the author claimed lasted for up to three days.
The Reporter made attempts to contact the email author but were unsuccessful.
Guthrie said a family member was visiting an inmate at the time of the incident and took video of the mess.
“Those claims are not true,” Guthrie said.
“The inmates caused this problem. We had this happen once before on a Thanksgiving. We had Roto-Rooter come out and clean out the system, paying holiday rates.”
Cooper said at that time, he invited family members, media and county officials to see what type of damage inmates are capable of.
