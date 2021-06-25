A new fundraising platform is helping student athletes raise a lot of money for their team in a more personalized, technology savvy way.
The Vertical Raise online fundraising software was adopted Monday by the Marshall County Board of Education. Though the platform helps sports teams raise money as a whole, people can donate to specified athletes based on their individual profiles. The money goes toward the team’s overall goal but helps inspire a sense of friendly competition in seeing which athlete can raise the most money.
“This is going to save a lot of time for students, for parents, for the coaches because everything is done [online],” Kevin Biddle, with Vertical Raise, said. “They’re not having to track money, they’re not having to count [or] handle money… Everything is done through this platform.”
Once the fundraising accounts and athlete profiles have been made, the software automatically sends out notifications to potential donors through social media, e-mail and text depending on the data entered by the fundraiser operator. Reminders are sent throughout the three-week fundraising period, after which the funds are presented directly to the coach in the form of a check. Biddle said there is an off-line option to donate for people without internet access.
Biddle said other school systems in the area, like Boaz City Schools, have been able to raise more than $100,000 over the past year using the Vertical Raise platform.
Board member Brian Naugher had Biddle assure him that none of the school systems data or student information could be shared, sold or compromised by using the platform. The vote to approve Vertical Raise was unanimous, giving coaches the option — but not requiring them — to use the platform.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the agenda for the June 14 board meeting.
• Approved the minutes from the June 4 board meeting.
• Approve an amendment to the fiscal year 2021 budget, which projects an ending balance of $4,103,672.05 in the General Fund.
• Approved the following contract services:
1. Boaz City Board of Education, Marshall Technical School Contract Agreement.
2. PowerSchool Unified Admin e-Finance Plus Saas-Core Contract Agreement.
3. PowerSchool Unified Talent Records Contract Agreement.
Approved the following bids (All bids are released per state bid law and awarded in the same manner):
1. Bid # 1: Produce service for the 2021-2022 school year, awarded to Forestwood Farm, Inc.
2. Bid #2: Beverage service for the 2021-2022 school year, awarded to Coca-Cola Bottling United, Inc.
3. Bid # 3: Bread service for the 2021-2022 school year, awarded to Flowers Baking Company of Birmingham, LLC.
4. Bid # 5: Milk, juice, and ice cream service for the 2021-2022 school year, renew/extend the current bids to Borden Dairy Company for milk and juice and to Purity Dairies, LLC, for ice cream.
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/retirement:
1. Patrick Smith, principal, Douglas High School, retirement/resignation effective Aug. 1, 2021.
2. Kandi Downs Morrison, teacher, DAR Elementary, resignation effective immediately.
3. Holly Moses, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, resignation effective immediately.
4. Chris Chaffin, Counselor, Marshall Technical School, resignation effective Aug. 2, 2021.
B. Transfers
1. Angie Smith, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, to Media Specialist, Douglas Elementary School, effective the 2021-2022 school year,
2. April Daniel, teacher, Douglas Middle School, to assistant principal, Douglas Middle School, effective the 2021-2022 school year.
3. Trevor Mitchell, teacher, Douglas High School, to assistant principal, Douglas High School, effective the 2021-2022 school year.
4. Anthony Barnes, Registrar, DAR High School, to temporary long-term substitute teacher, DAR High School, effective the 2021-2022 school year.
C. Leave of absence
1. Taylor Nash West, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, leave of absence request for Aug. 9-Oct. 18, 2021.
D. Probationary contract principal
1. Brian Sauls, Probationary principal, 2-year contract, Douglas High School, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023.
E. Marshall County summer employee — The dates are June 1-July 1, 2021. Personnel will be paid their daily rate of pay based on days worked. Timesheets will be submitted, and paid leave will not be accrued nor used during Camp Marshall:
1. Cindy Daniel, Bus Aide, Douglas Camp Marshall.
F. New employees
1. Lori Holland, teacher, Douglas Learning Center, effective the 2021-2022 school year, funded through ESSER Il funds.
2. James Washington, teacher, Asbury High School, effective the 2021-2022 school year, funded through State EL funds.
3. Dreema Holliday, teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective the 2021-2022 school year.
4. Christy Kilgore Obialero, teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective the 2021-2022 school year.
5. Shawna Ashley, temporary long-term substitute teacher, Douglas Elementary School, effective the 2021-2022 school year.
6. Angie Stanfield, part-time homeless liaison, Marshall County Schools, effective the 2021-2022 school year, paid from Homeless ARP1 and Title I funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.