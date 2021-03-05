Washington, D.C. — Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) has announced the start of the 2021 Art Competition for high school students across the 4th District. The awards ceremony will take place on April 6, 2021 at the A.W. Todd Centre in Russellville. Students in the 9-12th grade, whether they attend a public school, private school or are home-schooled, are eligible to participate.
“It’s hard to believe that it is already art competition time again,” Aderholt said. “But I’m pleased to once again serve as an honorary chairman of this national competition, (held in all 435 Congressional Districts) which began back in 1982 under my predecessor, Congressman Tom Bevill.”
“Because of the pandemic, we were forced to cancel last year’s awards ceremony, but my staff and I are committed to following safety guidelines that will allow for us to host an in -person reception and ceremony to honor the artistic students within the 4th Congressional District. The event will also be streamed live on my official Facebook page for those students who cannot attend. I look forward to seeing all of the great artwork on April 6.”
The ‘Best of Show’ artwork winner will represent Alabama’s 4th Congressional District by being displayed in the U.S. Capitol Complex for an entire year. Also, the winner will be awarded two round-trip airline tickets and $500 for traveling expenses to attend the National Exhibition Reception in Washington, D.C. this summer. The exhibit in Washington will include the winning artwork from all participating districts from around the country. The winning artwork is also featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.
Student entries must be delivered to one of Congressman Aderholt’s four district offices by 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2021. A list of the office locations can be found here.
More information, including rules and entry forms, may be found under the services banner at aderholt.house.gov.
