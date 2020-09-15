Alabama farmers are now eligible for financial assistance through the Alabama Agricultural Stabilization Program (AASP). Federal funds were recently allocated to states to develop programs specific for their local agricultural producers affected by COVID-19. The AASP is being administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI). The sign-up period for farmers began on Sept.8 and will continue into October, depending on the program. Applications can be completed on the Alabama Coronavirus Relief Fund website crf.alabama.gov/agriculture.aspx. A summary of the state supplemental CFAP program is outlined below. Other program information sheets will be available as sign-up periods begin.
The sign-up period for the state supplemental CFAP grant program s from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15.
Eligibility Criteria:
1. You must be an Alabama resident.
2. You will only be compensated for farming operations in the state of Alabama.
3. You must have been eligible for the USDA FSA Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) during that program’s application period of May 29 - Sept. 11.
4. This program will not provide any compensation for cattle or dairy production.
Producers seeking compensation for cattle or dairy production must qualify for and apply for the State Cattle Producer Program. 5. If you submit a State Supplemental CFAP Program application you will not be eligible to submit a Nursery Grower Reimbursement Claim.
6. ADAI requires each applicant to submit the following to qualify for eligibility:
• Copy of W-9
• Successful submission of the application and signed certification and assurances form
• Bank account information for electronic payment
• Copy of a voided check or a memo from your bank with account number and routing number.
Information Requested:
1. A copy of the USDA CFAP application provided to the Farm Service Agency of Alabama.
2. Your total USDA CFAP payment (excluding payments for cattle or dairy).
3. The county or counties you farm in and the commodities you farm.
Frequently Asked Questions:
• As a nursery grower, should I submit the State Supplemental CFAP Program application or the Nursery Grower Reimbursement Program?
Nursery growers that were not eligible for USDA CFAP should consider the Nursery Grower Reimbursement Program. Nursery growers that were eligible for USDA CFAP should carefully look at which program provides the most benefit for their operation given their market losses covered by CFAP or expenses covered by the state reimbursement program.
• Is there a paper application that can be completed?
There is no paper form available for this program. All applications must be completed online at the ADAI website https://crf.alabama.gov/agriculture.aspx.
• Do I need an email address to apply for the program?
Yes, each applicant must have their own unique email address to complete an application.
• Who should I contact for assistance with these programs?
Call 334-240- 7100 or email aasp-questions@agi.alabama.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.