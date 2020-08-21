The COVID-19 pandemic may have put many activities on hold, but not the annual St. William Seafood Festival.
In years past, the festival has been held at Civitan Park in Guntersville, complete with dine-in and carry-out options.
This year’s pared down festival will be held at the church’s new Foley Center featuring drive-thru service only for hot or frozen gumbo by the pint and boiled shrimp by the pound. The Foley Center is located at 915 Gunter Ave., in Guntersville.
“As you can imagine, it has been quite the challenge getting ready,” said festival chairman Charles Austin.
“We have been observing all safety practices to keep our volunteers safe and healthy and to ensure we are not spreading any germs come Labor Day weekend. It’s been quite the adjustment.”
Drive-through hours will be Friday, Sept. 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 5, from 7:30 a.m. until the food sells out.
Austin said volunteers have been prepping for weeks now, cooking large batches of gumbo and freezing them in quart containers.
“We’ve hit out stride now and have just about worked all the kinks out,” Austin said.
Volunteers will boil shrimp on site Labor Day weekend and have them packaged for sale by the pound.
For the first time, volunteers will sell Monks Bread baked by the monks at the St. Bernard Abbey in Cullman. The cinnamon raisin bread features molasses, dark raisins, golden raisins and cinnamon.
All funds raised by the festival will go toward the church’s building fund, homeless and other charitable ministries, he said.
The Saint William Seafood Festival began in 1971 under the leadership of the late Father Patrick Murphy and a few dedicated parishioners. The festival has continued to be the primary fundraiser for the church throughout the years. Not only is the freshly prepared food a favorite in the local communities, but also to people coming as far away as Tennessee and Georgia.
