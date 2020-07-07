County school superintendent Cindy Wigley and her staff are preparing for lots of different contingencies associated with the start of school in August.
A spare office at the central office has been turned into a storeroom where hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and other essentials are being stockpiled.
“We bought the sanitizer from a local company,” Wigley said.
Items you can’t see in the central office storeroom are 55-gallon drums of Bioesque, a disinfectant spray, along with 30 new electrostatic spraying machines.
The school system bought 30 of the systems a couple years back, when they were dealing with severe bouts of the flu. The electrostatic systems have worked well, Dr. Wigley said.
“We didn’t have to shut down school last winter due to the flu,” she said.
Actually, she said, the severe bouts of flu in recent years might have helped the schools prepare at least somewhat for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The county schools are preparing for face-to-face instruction, remote learning or even a blended face-to-face/remote system.
“One thing you can be sure of,” Wigley said. “We are going to use a common sense approach.”
The return to school preparations also include installing touchless faucets and touchless soap dispensers around the system. They’re not cheap, Wigley said, but the system is saving money by having their own maintenance staff install them.
“We’ve bought more sprayers for the schools, the athletic facilities and the buses,” she continued.
The school system may get up to 75% of its cost of the upgrades and the new equipment covered by a grant through FEMA. Wigley is hopeful the money comes through. The county schools have spent over $188,000 so far on pandemic mitigation measures.
School is scheduled to start in the county system on Aug. 12.
“We’re taking precautions to keep our students and our communities safe,” Wigley said.
You can probably expect face masks to be mandatory for students riding buses. There’s no real way to maintain social distancing on a school bus.
“We go by the 6/15 rule,” Wigley said. “If you’re within 6 feet of someone else for more than 15 minutes, you need to wear a mask.”
The school system already has the Ingenuity software used to teach class remotely if necessary. That’s the same software the Schools of Guntersville use, Wigley said.
