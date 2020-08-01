The Albertville City Schools Board of Education met early Monday morning for a special called meeting to amend its virtual school policy to match the criteria detail in the system’s back-to-school plan.
With the changes, the virtual learning program will be available to all grades K-12 and will meet the requirements needed to graduate.
Students participating in the virtual learning program will be counted as being in attendance as long as they successfully progress through the coursework. Students not progressing will be considered as absent and subject to truancy activities, the policy states.
Also, students in the virtual learning program won’t be able to transition to traditional, in person learning until the next semester.
These changes were presented to the board on a first reading and will be up for approval during the August 18 meeting.
In other business, the council:
Approved the following personnel items:
A. Employments
1. Brittany Bell, elementary teacher at Albertville Intermediate School (replacing Lauren Head), effective Aug. 6.
2. Sadie Shell, elementary teacher at Albertville Elementary School (replacing Bobbie Male), effective Aug. 6.
B. Supplement resignations
1. Barresa Adams, resigning as junior varsity tennis coach at Albertville High School (AHS), effective July 8.
2. Chelsea Kinney, resigning as assistant cheer coach at AHS, effective June 30.
C. Supplement assignments
1. Daylah Swords, eighth grade girls assistant basketball coach, $1,000 paid by AHS Tipoff, effective Aug. 6.
2. Kyle Coots, eighth grade girls basketball coach, effective Aug. 6.
3. John Penney III, junior varsity tennis coach at AHS, $1,000 paid by Tennis Boosters, effective Aug. 6.
4. Kasey Wood, assistant cheer coach at AHS, effective Aug. 6.
Approved a joint purchasing agreement with Marshall County Board of Education to bid items following CDC guidelines for classroom feedings.
The board will hold another special called meeting Aug. 5 at 7 a.m. in the boardroom located at 105 West Main Street.
