Boaz city officials plan to take a tough stance on nuisance properties within the city limits.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, Building Inspector Nick Borden told councilmen he has started working on the necessary paperwork to address the troubling properties.
“We are trying to streamline the process,” Borden said.
Mayor David Dyar said residents can look forward to officials working hard to address the problem lots and buildings over the next four years he is in office.
“We are going to take our city back,” Dyar said. “We are going to make our town beautiful again.”
Dyar cited various lots with overgrown grass, dilapidated buildings, yards filled with non-working vehicles and other issues he plans to target.
“There are several buildings that need to be addressed,” Dyar said.
Residents may log onto the city’s website at cityofboaz.org, to create a report in Citizen Request Tracker. The service allows residents to create an account to receive access to updates on their concern, such as building code violations, city property repair needed or high grass/weed complaints.
The service also allows for reports of animal complaints to the animal control officer, reporting to police property damage, drug activity and vandalism, or use of the police tip line, in addition to requests for park maintenance or park equipment repair.
