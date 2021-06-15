Marshall Medical Centers announced a new partnership with Mayo Medical Laboratories, which gives the hospital system access to Mayo Clinic’s more than 3,000 laboratory tests in every subspecialty of medicine. In addition, with Mayo Medical serving as its primary reference lab, Marshall Medical’s doctors and staff will be able to speak directly with Mayo physicians and scientists to review patient test orders as well as discuss and interpret results together.
“We are excited about this new partnership with Mayo Medical Laboratories,” said Marshall Medical Lab Director Melanie Bradford. “Having access to Mayo Lab’s high quality services further enhances our expertise and offers even greater benefit to our patients.”
Through its worldwide network of more than 4,000 clients, Mayo Medical Laboratories enables hospitals, medical centers and health care organizations around the world to send tests to the laboratories of Mayo Clinic, which are some of the most sophisticated in the world. Marshall Medical’s access to Mayo Clinic’s extensive test menu enhances its ability to provide the highest quality laboratory testing for patients in Marshall County and surrounding communities.
More than 90% of laboratory testing will continue to be performed by Marshall Medical Centers’ labs. Marshall Medical joins Huntsville Hospital and its affiliates along with numerous other prestigious health systems throughout the nation who are also clients of Mayo Medical Laboratories.
