The City School Board unveiled the design for the proposed new Guntersville High School this week.
The Board met in the GHS auditorium Monday evening with a large number of people in attendance.
Several large images showing what the proposed new high school would look like were presented during the meeting. These renderings were displayed in front of the auditorium stage for everyone in attendance to see.
“There might be a few more changes in the final design, but for the most part these renderings are exactly how the new school would look,” interim superintendent Dr. Ric Ayer said. “We expect the final drawings to be done and submitted within the next three months.”
Construction of the new high school is based on the passage of a new property tax, which will be voted on by citizens of Guntersville on May 11. Absentee voting is open now at City Hall.
The City School Board is asking to increase property taxes by 7.5 mills.
A mill is basically a tax rate. In Alabama, one mill equals one dollar for every thousand dollars your property is worth. So, a property worth $100,000 will see a $75 tax bill if this vote passes.
The new school would cost around $43 million to build. Ayer believes this number is doable when paired with the school system’s half-cent sales tax.
