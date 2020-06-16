Katie Condit, with MDA Professional Group. P.C., presented the City of Boaz its 2018-2019 audit report during the latest city council meeting Monday, which showed the city’s finances to be in good shape.
Auditors issued Boaz an unmodified opinion, which is considered the best opinion possible. Previously, the Boaz City Schools Board of Education was also given an unmodified opinion in its 2018-2019 audit report.
According to the report, the City of Boaz has $34 million in total assets; $21 million in total liabilities, or debts. The city accounted for a total revenue of $15.9 million, but expenditures were at $16 million. Condit said the city showed a loss for the year due to spending bond money for the construction of Old Mill Park.
The outlet center brought in $331,000 in rental revenue for the year, but after $212,000 in expenses, the city only had a net income of $119,000.
Within the report was a maturity scheduled for the city’s debts owed on certain obligation warrants. According to the schedule, the city will pay off the outlet center purchase debt by 2038. Currently, there is more than $900,000 owed on the property.
Looking at the report, Boaz Mayor David Dyar said he was pleased to see how well his department heads were able to work and stay close to within budget.
“Our department heads did a really good job of living within their budgets,” Dyar said. “Really close but went over just a tad on some, but it was very manageable … because there’s a lot of factors we can’t control like price of gas, price of utilities, health care costs — we never know when it’s going to go up until we’ve already adopted the budget.”
Prior to the end of Condit’s report, Dyar informed the council that he had asked for her input on how they could improve the budgeting process.
“Myself, [City Clerk] Jill [Bright], the team — we’ve all got to do better,” he said.
In other business, the council held two public hearings.
The first was to hear an application from Half Axed LLC, located at 201 Elizabeth Street, Building 2, Suite 1, for a retail beer (on or off premises) and retail table wine (on or off premises) license. No one spoke for or against the application. The council unanimously approved the issuance of the license later during the meeting.
The second hearing was held for the Boaz Senior Center’s application to ALDOT for a federal capital funding award under section 5310 of Federal Transit Act.
Senior Center Director Susan Duvall addressed the council in favor of the application. The grant award, if received, would be used to purchase a 17-passenger modified van to replace a 25-passenger bus. Getting the van would allow any employee to drive, rather than requiring a CDL to drive the bus. She said grant was an 80%-20% match grant, meaning it would only cost the city up to $11,000 for the new van.
“It would just be an easier way to get around,” Duvall said. “Our seniors can get up and down on it easier than they can on the bus, and I think with the way we’re going — we don’t do nay long trips anymore that require that bus. I think in the smaller vehicle, we can get around town better and it’ll be cheaper on gas.”
No one spoke against the application. The council later approved the application to seek the funding.
The council also approved the accounts payable voucher dated May 29-June 5, totaling $288,235.18.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Dyar announced that Nannie “Sue” Herron had been appointed to the Boaz Housing Authority through April 18, 2024. She replaces Brett Johnson, who was recently appointed to the Boaz City Schools Board of Education.
Herron, who was in attendance, said she was honored to serve.
