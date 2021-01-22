The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recently released its annual statistics for 2020. The numbers reflect all the office worked on during the past year, including total number of arrests made, number of calls answered to the amount of illegal drugs seized.
“This data helps our office to operate more effectively and efficiently and helps us to better serve the citizens of DeKalb County,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.
Total miles driven: 608,322
Number of calls answered: 6,731
Number of reports taken: 3,239
Civil papers served: 2,367
Civil papers attempted to serve: 2,274
Subpoenas served: 2,254
Subpoenas attempted to serve: 1,487
Total arrest: 2,154
Number of assist: 3,195
Number of search Warrants/consent: 336
911 hang up calls answered: 681
Alarm calls answered: 987
Cases closed: 906
Sex offender Checks: 309
Narcotics and Interdiction unit:
Drug Cases: 656
Methamphetamine Seized: 8,795 grams
Marijuana seized: 36,298 grams
Spice seized: 736 grams
Pills seized: 2,224
Heroin seized: 20 grams
Cocaine seized: 44 grams
Cash seized: $115,305
Cars seized: 13
Investigations Unit:
Number of cases assigned: 742
Number of cases closed: 515
“This is something we felt like needed to be open to the public for many reasons,” Welden said. “We would like to show just what takes place in our county and how it is wholeheartedly fought day in and day out 24/7 for the residence of DeKalb County. We are a family that fights for your family and I hope this shows just that! We look forward to serving you in 2021.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.