The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recently released its annual statistics for 2020. The numbers reflect all  the office worked on during the past year, including total number of arrests made, number of calls answered to the amount of illegal drugs seized.   

“This data helps our office to operate more effectively and efficiently and helps us to better serve the citizens of DeKalb County,” Sheriff Nick Welden said.    

Total miles driven:  608,322

Number of calls answered:  6,731

Number of reports taken:  3,239

Civil papers served: 2,367

Civil papers attempted to serve:  2,274

Subpoenas served:  2,254

Subpoenas attempted to serve:  1,487

Total arrest:  2,154

Number of assist:  3,195

Number of search Warrants/consent:  336

911 hang up calls answered:  681

Alarm calls answered:  987

Cases closed:  906

Sex offender Checks:  309

Narcotics and Interdiction unit:

Drug Cases:  656

Methamphetamine Seized:  8,795 grams

Marijuana seized:  36,298 grams

Spice seized:  736 grams

Pills seized:  2,224

Heroin seized:  20 grams

Cocaine seized:  44 grams

Cash seized:  $115,305

Cars seized:  13

Investigations Unit:

Number of cases assigned:  742

Number of cases closed:  515

“This is something we felt like needed to be open to the public for many reasons,” Welden said.  “We would like to show just what takes place in our county and how it is wholeheartedly fought day in and day out 24/7 for the residence of DeKalb County.  We are a family that fights for your family and I hope this shows just that!  We look forward to serving you in 2021.”

