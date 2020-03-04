Pictured (from left) are the ACS Foundation’s 2020 Teachers of the Year, including Keena Cahela, AHS; Spring Charles, of AMS; Rachel Dumas, of AIS; Leigh Ellen Davis, of AES; Lindsey Harris, of AKPK; and Debbie Howell, of APS. ACS Superintendent Boyd English, far right, said Dumas and Cahela were submitted to the District 6/State Teacher of the Year selection committee.