During its February meeting, the Albertville City Schools Board of Education (BOE) and Foundation recognized the 2020 Teachers of the Year from each school.
The ACS Foundation 2020 Teacher of the Year award was presented to Lindsey Harris, of Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-K (AKPK); Debbie Howell, of Albertville Primary School (APS); Leigh Ellen Davis, of Albertville Elementary School (AES); Rachel Dumas, of Albertville Intermediate School (AIS); Spring Charles, of Albertville Middle School (AMS); and Keena Cahela, Albertville High School (AHS).
The ACS Elementary Teacher of the Year was presented to Rachel Dumas, and the ACS Secondary Teacher of the Year was Keena Cahela. According to ACS Superintendent Boyd English, Dumas and Cahela had been submitted to the District 6/State Teacher of the Year selection committee.
Missy Lindley, Nathan Haskew, AMS band director and assistant director, and the AMS band were recognized for performing at the Alabama Music Educators’ Association Conference and being awarded a National Band Association Citation of Excellence. Taylor Cash was also recognized for his presentation at the Alabama Music Educators Association State Conference on Friday, Jan. 17, entitled “Achieving Characteristic Sounds with your Wind Band Percussion Section”
In other business, the BOE:
• Approve the revised FY20 Salary Schedule, effective Feb. 19.
• Approved the following personnel items:
Retirements/Resignations
1. Mary Jo Roden, retiring as CNP worker at Evans, effective June 1.
2. Tennille Hyatt, resigning as 12-month bookkeeper at Evans, effective Feb. 11.
3. Summer Worden, resigning as ELA teacher at AMS, effective Feb. 28.
Supplement/Resignations
1. Katie Battles, resigning as ninth grade volleyball coach at AHS, effective Jan. 24.
Transfers
1. Melinda McWhorter, transferring from 12-month system-wide bookkeeper to 12-month bookkeeper at Evans, effective Feb. 19.
Employments
1. Sarah Williams, seasonal spring sports worker, to be paid $10 per hour from AHS funds, effective Feb. 19, through May 22.
2. Kamryn Raney, seasonal spring sports worker, to be paid $10 per hour from AHS funds, effective Feb.19, through May 22.
3. Dane Harding, seasonal spring sports worker, to be paid $10 per hour from AHS funds, effective Feb.19, through May 22.
4. Michael Kitchens, seasonal spring sports worker, to be paid $10 per hour from AHS funds, effective Feb.19, through May 22.
5. Journey Oden, seasonal spring sports worker, to be paid $10 per hour from AHS funds, effective Feb.19, through May 22.
6. John Bryce Kitchens, seasonal spring sports worker, to be paid $10 per hour from AHS funds, effective Feb.19, through May 22.
7. Daylah Swords, ELA teacher — replacing Summer Worden — at AMS, effective March 2.
Supplement/Assignments
1. April Pritchett, math core academic placement at AHS, effective Feb. 19.
2. Deeya Holland, science core academic placement at AHS, effective Feb. 19.
3. Curtis Blake Nelson, history core academic placement at AHS, effective Feb. 19.
4. Brittany McDonald, ELA core academic placement at AHS, effective Feb. 19.
Other
1. Matthew West, administrative extracurricular supervision with spring sports, to be paid $500 from AHS funds, effective Feb. 5 through May 5.
2. Rhonda Ballentine, was assigned teaching duties for a LOA at AHS from December 1, 2019 through January 31, 2020, to be paid $1,500.
Volunteers
1. Derek Martin, volunteer junior varsity golf coach for AHS, effective for the 2019-2020 golf season.
2. Caleb Ledbetter, volunteer baseball coach for AHS, effective for the 2019-2020 baseball season.
• Approved the following independent contracts:
1. Rescind Teresa Andres, approved during the Sept. 17, 2019 board meeting, to provide services to the AHS soccer team, to be paid and not to exceed $1,200 paid by the board, effective August 2019 through May.
2. Emily Powell, to provide services with assisting the AHS girls soccer team, to be paid and not to exceed $1,200 paid by the board, effective Feb.1 - May 22.
3. Robert Nesbit, provided his services as a DJ at the AHS winter dance Dec. 19-31, 2019, was paid $500 from SGA funds.
4. Wendell Smith, to provide piano tuning services for AHS, to be paid $95 per tuning not to exceed $500 from choral funds, effective Dec. 1, 2019 - May 22.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the matters preliminary to the issuance of the School Tax Warrants, Series 2020, which stated:
“Dr. Boyd K. English do hereby certify that I am the duly appointed, qualified and acting Secretary of the City Board of Education of the City of Albertville, an agency and instrumentality of the State of Alabama (the “Board”), and that I am duly authorized to certify copies of the records of the Board. I do further certify that: 1. The pages attached hereto are a true and correct copy of excerpts from the minutes of a regular meeting of the Board held on February 18, 2020. 2. Such excerpts contain all portions of the minutes relating to the authorization of matters preliminary to the issuance of the Board’s School Tax Warrants, Series 2020. 3. The resolution contained in such excerpts with respect to the School Tax Warrants, Series 2020 was duly authorized at such meeting of the Board and has not been repealed, revoked, amended or changed and is in full force and effect.”
• Approved to surplus/sell items, including a pass through warmer serial number S-790537, a pass through cooler serial number S-790511 and a Powermatic Houdaille bandsaw serial number 7881007.
• Approved the low bid of $51,998 for a walk-in freezer, as submitted by BRESCO, for CNP Bid # 20-001.
• Approved out of state trips, including the AHS math department - algebra II, to travel to Six Flags Over Georgia on May 8, to attend the Six Flags Education Day, AHS business/marketing education to travel to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Atlanta Braves and Six Flags Education Day, April 24 – 25, and AES third grade (End Zone, ACES, ABC and Leadership Academy) to travel to the aquarium in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on May 4-6 and May 8 — each community on a different day.
• During the superintendent comments, English said STEM Bus was at its location at Evans and almost ready for students. He said the State Board of Education District Representative Cynthia McCarty would visit Thursday, Feb. 20, to tour the schools and STEM Bus.
