Boaz senior citizens have returned to the Boaz Senior Center in droves since the center’s reopening June 7.
Senior Center Director Susan Duvall said the men and women have waited patiently for the center to reopen following COVID-19 shutdowns more than a year ago.
“We have seen 45 to 50 seniors a day,” Duvall said. “They have all said they are very excited to be back.”
The center offers games, exercise classes and hot meals daily at the facility located at 112 Church St.
“They have really missed the fellowship and playing bingo,” Duvall said. “They can’t seem to get enough bingo! We play for Senior Center bucks that they use to buy prizes at the end of the week from our store.
“It is not just a game for them. They are using math skills; they track what they won each day; they must listen and keep track of their bingo cards.”
The center has reopened without restrictions. Masks are optional but not required.
“I didn’t put out as many tables as I normally would have in the past, trying to keep them separated a little bit,” Duvall said. “I had four chairs to a table. I had a lot of people come ask if they could add chairs to the tables so they could sit with their friends and visit. They are still being cautious, but they are so tickled to get out.”
All senior centers were closed in March 2020 as COVID-19 spread. Since then, the centers have kept up with participants through mail, email and one-on-one visits. Duvall said she and her staff delivered hot meals during the pandemic and kept up local transportation for residents needing to go to the doctor or shopping. Trips were limited to five passengers per bus to meet COVID-19 distancing requirements.
To learn more about the Boaz Senior Center, call 256-593-1107. The center is open Monday-Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is served at 11 a.m.
The only facility not reopened yet to the seniors is the Marshall County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Guntersville.
The program had nearly completed construction on a new facility just north of the river bridge near Guntersville when the pandemic shut down work.
Janet Moore, administrative assistant at RSVP, said work is in progress and the center should reopen soon.
“Things are going on inside and outside now,” she said. “We are hoping to be opened again yet this summer, but it is ultimately up to the board of directors.
“When we got shut down due to COVID, construction also stopped. A lot of that is just now coming back online.”
Marshall County RSVP may be reached by calling 256-571-7734.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.