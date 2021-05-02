Local Boy Scout Robert Lang, a senior of Albertville High School and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is working hard to receive his Eagle Scout rank.
But in order to do that, he needs support from the community.
He is currently holding a supply drive to help out the furry friends at the Second Chance Animal Shelter, located at 130 County Road 398 in Boaz. The drive began on April 26 and will run through May 8.
There are many things the shelter needs including: dog food, laundry detergent, dog treats, 12” x 12” concrete pavers, disinfecting wipes, puppy chow (Purina), spray cleaner, paper towels, stamp, large plastic crates, collars and leashes (may be gently used), push brooms, blankets and towels (may be gently used), plastic used dog houses, lumber for fence (2x4’s), and shade cloths for kennels.
Lang is asking anyone who can help out to do so by donating. Collection boxes or buggies will be at the following locations during business hours for your convenience:
• Foodland, 313 Sand Mountain Drive, Albertville, AL
• Albertville Elementary School (for faculty, staff, and students only)
• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4961 Spring Creek Dr., Guntersville, AL. On May 5, from 4-6 p.m., there will be a drive through drop off set up in the back right corner of the parking lot.
If you have any items that are too heavy, too large, or if you are just not up to getting out, Lang can do a porch pick-up. Please call 256-561-2411 with any questions.
