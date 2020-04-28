On Monday night, April 20, DeKalb County deputies and narcotics agents seized a large amount of narcotics and arrested three suspects after conducting a search on County Road 1000 near Hammondville.
"This is a fantastic job by our deputies and narcotics agents,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “They dismantled a large narcotics operation with a direct link to the source."
Deputies had received a tip several juveniles had been purchasing marijuana from residents in that area, Welden said. During the search, agents located 44 pounds of marijuana, as well as 50 ounces of liquefied methamphetamine and a conversion lab, which is used to crystalize the meth for distribution. The amount of liquid meth could be used to produce a large amount of crystal meth, Welden said. Deputies also seized an AR-15 rifle from the residence.
The investigation then led agents to a residence on 11th Street in Fort Payne, where a large amount of U.S. currency was found. Additional liquid methamphetamine, marijuana and a handgun were found at the residence.
Agustis Angel Mondragon, 25, of Fort Payne, was charged with first-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tiffanie Denphung Hoang, 24, of Fort Payne, was charged with second-degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Claudia Zamudio Gutierrez, 27, of Valley Head, was charged with first degree manufacturing of a controlled substance, three counts of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The suspects were placed in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.
"These suspects were not only just distributing narcotics in our area, but were directly getting drugs into the hands of our youth,” Welden said. “No kind of drug trafficking will be tolerated in our county, and we will tolerate it even less when it destroys the lives of our future generations.”
