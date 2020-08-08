Every year we get to this particular season, which in a lot of ways defines the entire year for so many people in Alabama. It’s football season. And while high school games won’t start until next week, there’s still a feeling in the air that can’t be denied.
This year, however, has been the oddest I can remember. The COVID-19 pandemic has, without a doubt, turned everyone’s world on its head. Thankfully we’re in the process of regaining some normalcy with schools all across Marshall County and Sand Mountain starting back in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the possibility of the season being paused, postponed or cancelled all together still exists.
Throughout the last few weeks I have tried to remember a time when we had this much uncertainty surrounding a sports season. My memories of 9/11 come flooding back, and even though I was in 5th grade when the World Trade Center towers fell, I still remember the ripple effect it had on sports.
All college football games were cancelled that week and moved to a later date. I specifically remember Alabama playing the odd Thursday night game against Southern Miss following the Iron Bowl. The disruption in normal, day-to-day routines was something we all had to get used to, but eventually it passed.
Obviously, a terrorist attack and a pandemic are two completely different things, but uncertainty and fear are always just that – no matter the circumstance.
In so many ways, sports brought us back together as country following the attacks of 9/11. I’ll never forget the outpouring of patriotism at each game, the tears streaming down players faces and the moments that reminded all of us why we love sports. I vividly remember New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza hitting a home run in the 8th inning to give his team the win just 10 days after 9/11. Headlines called it the home run that helped heal New York. That moment helped to heal the entire country.
So, as we enter football season with some uncertainty, it’s important to stay vigilant against COVID-19. It’s a concern, but I implore folks to enjoy the season ahead. Everyone won’t be able to go to games this year because of attendance restrictions. This is true, but as citizens of Marshall County and Sand Mountain remember, we have some of the best radio coverage of high school football anywhere. Plus, all of us at The Reporter are here to provide football coverage every Saturday. Support your teams, support your communities and let’s play some football.
