The Marshall Technical School (MTS) Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter has been selected as one of the top five FFA chapters in Alabama. This honor is based on the school’s National Chapter Award application, which highlighted the program of activities that was planned and implemented this year by the FFA members.
“When our FFA officers and members planned our program of activities at the beginning of the year, we set the goal of being named a ‘Top 5 Chapter,’” Andrew Brock, agricultural science teacher at MTS, said. “I am really proud of my students for their hard work and community service throughout the year.”
Several individual FFA members were also told their proficiency awards placed in the top four at the state level. Tristian Clark won Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance proficiency award, Nick Knepper won the Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication proficiency award, Garret Haynie won Service Learning proficiency award, and Hunter Riddle and Timothy Camp placed in the top four in the Environmental Science and Service Learning award categories, respectively. These awards were based on the students’ work experience and record keeping “above and beyond” their work in school, Brock said.
The students will receive banners for their awards, and the state award winners will advance to the national level along with the National Chapter Award application.
“Congratulations to all of the [school’s] FFA members, as all students were involved in the National Chapter Award,” Brock said. “Being selected as a Top 5 Chapter is a huge honor. We have made our National Chapter Award a priority in our FFA Chapter at MTS because every student in the program is part of that award. We have 100% FFA membership and 100% participation in this award, so it is an honor that every student in the program shares.”
Brock said the FFA plans its program of activities at its first meeting each school year. The plan covers three main categories including leadership activities, community service and agricultural industry activities. The FFA also tries to partner with other programs at MTS as much as possible so that more students can benefit from these activities, he said.
Some of the activities that were included in this year’s National Chapter Award were:
“Inspiring Leaders” - On Nov. 22, 2019, the MTS FFA chapter hosted a county-wide leadership day called “Inspiring Leaders.” FFA, Skills USA and HOSA student leaders from every school in Marshall County participated in the program. MTS hosted the event in Guntersville and district and state officers from each CTSO led group activities.
“Strengths, Skills and Stakeholders” - On Feb. 10, the chapter hosted its “Strengths, Skills, and Stakeholders” event. Students competed in agricultural construction and agricultural mechanics themed projects and assessments, which were judged by members of an advisory committee and industry leaders.
“The Gold Hat Run” - the MTS FFA chapter joined with Skills USA and HOSA to host “The Gold Hat Run” on Nov. 6, 2019, its second annual 5K to raise money for cancer research. This year the event was dedicated to fighting Pediatric Cancer. The FFA chapter worked with students and community stakeholders to raise more than $2,500 for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
“Future Greenhands” - The FFA hosted tours for eighth and ninth grade students who were interested in the Agriculture Construction program at MTS from Marshall County Schools in January 2020. The MTS FFA officer team led the tours with help from other chapter leaders.
“Worlds of Work” - Chapter members led demonstrations about agriculture and agricultural construction at the “Worlds of Work” event at Albertville High School on Feb. 23. Middle school students from across the county came to the event to learn about career opportunities in our area.
