As severe weather, natural disasters, and a pandemic continue to traverse the country, these series of 2020 events have hit LifeSouth Community Blood Centers hard and drastically impacting local blood supplies. LifeSouth is asking the community to finish out the year by saving a life.
“You don’t need me to tell you that 2020 has been a year like no other,” Kelley McPhail, LifeSouth North Alabama district director said. “I hope that the community can come together to create some good luck going into 2021.”
LifeSouth has set a year end goal to ensure 17 North Alabama Hospitals have enough blood products to finish out 2020 and have a great start to 2021.
Donors are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment, but walk-ins are welcome.
McPhail said, January is National Blood Donor Month. If you have not set a New Year’s Resolution, consider donating blood throughout the year. Donors are eligible to donate blood every 56 days and must be 16 years old with parent consent and weigh at least 110 pounds.
“It is a critical time for new donors to step up and make blood donation a life-transforming habit for 2021,” McPhail said.
Every donors receives a free COVID-19 antibodies test and a free cholesterol screening. Please visit www.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood center or blood drive near you. Call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 for more information on giving and to schedule an appointment.
Locations and hours for North Alabama LifeSouth Mobile Blood Drives and Blood Centers follow:
December 31-
New Hope Piggly Wiggly, 10199 Hwy 431 South New Hope, 35760: 10 a.m. to 4 pm.
Huntsville Wal-Mart, 2165 Winchester Rd. Huntsville, 35811: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Moulton Wal-Mart, 15445 AL Hwy 24. Moulton, 35650: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
January 1-
Florence Wal-Mart, 2701 Cloverdale Rd. Florence, 35633: noon to 6 p.m.
Hartselle Wal-Mart, 1201 US-31 Hartselle, 35640: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Huntsville Wal-Mart, 11610 South Memorial Parkway Huntsville, 35803: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guntersville Wal-Mart, 11697 Hwy 431, Guntersville, 35976: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rainbow City Walgreens, 3434 Rainbow Dr., Rainbow City 35906: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hazel Green Wal-Mart, 14595 US-231, Hazel Green, 35750: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blood center operating hours
Madison Donor Center, 8190 Madison Blvd, Madison, 35758: 256-533-8201 Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon Sunday: 8 a.m. to noon.
Decatur Donor Center, 2349 Danville Road SW Suite 120, Decatur, 35603: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 pm Sunday: 8 a.m. to noon.
Shoals Donor Center, 307 Veterans Drive, Florence, 35630 Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 pm Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.
Albertville Donor Center, 8626 U.S. Hwy 431, Albertville 35950: Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 pm Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 7 pm Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; closed
Cullman Donor Center, 219 Compass Way SW, Cullman, 35055: Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday: closed Sunday; closed
