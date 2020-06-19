During its regular meeting Monday night, June 15, the Albertville City Council approved a resolution to construct a Miracle Field at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater.
The council adopted resolution No. 1695-20 to approve a bid of $626,558 from Lambert Contracting, LLC, for the construction of the field. Milam & Co. Contracting and Carmon Construction also submitted bids for the project in the amount of $644,374 and $697,844, respectively.
In association with the Miracle League, which offers sporting opportunities to children with mental and physical disabilities, the Miracle Field at SMPA will be a baseball field fully accessible to children of all abilities and will have a special turf perfectly suited for wheelchairs and other handicap devices.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the June 1 council meeting.
• Amended the minutes of the Jan. 27 council meeting to include language allowing the purchase of property located at 103 West Main Street using funds from the 2020 warrant issue.
• Approved a proposal with Southern Environmental Engineering (SEE) to prepare a closure plan for the Albertville Landfill and authorize Honea to sign all necessary documents.
• Approved resolution No. 1696-20 to amend the 2020 warrant acquisition fund to include the reimbursement cost of property located at 103 West Main Street, former home of the Jewel Box.
Councilman Nathan Broadhurst was absent from the meeting.
