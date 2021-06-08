The Sand Mountain Reporter made a good showing at this year’s Alabama Press Association awards by placing in the top three in more than
Advertising
Best Single Ad 1/2 page and under, black and white: second place for “Stone and Pollard-Make this my week” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
Best Single Ad 1/2 page and under, color: second place for “Dr. Bryon Smith” by Jonathan Bottomlee, John Morris
Best Single Ad over 1/2 page, black and white: second place for “Mountain Air” by Jonathan Bottomlee, John Morris
Best Single Ad over 1/2 page, color: second place for “Football Goodies Boaz Foodland” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
Best Regularly Scheduled Special Section: second place for “HalfTime 2020” by Sherrie Hall, Jonathan Bottomlee, John Morris; third place for “Football Preview” by Sherrie Hall, Jonathan Bottomlee, John Morris
Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper: first place for “Growing Minds” by John Morris; third place for “Thank you Grocery Workers” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
Best Advertising Campaign: second Place for “King Insurance: Meet the Team” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
Best Original/Creative Idea: first Place for “Santa Paws Second Chance Shelter” by Sherrie Hall, Jonathan Bottomlee, John Morris; third place for “Standing Together” by John Morris
Best Classified Display Ad: third place for “Crossville Nursing Home-Heather Blackburn” by Sherrie Hall, John Morris
Best Niche Publication: first place for “Land & Lake Bridal “ by Sherrie Hall, Jonathan Bottomlee, John Morris
Editorial
Best Humorous Column: third place for “Truck heist and/or flat tire plot foiled” by Daniel Taylor
Best Human Interest Column: second place for “To the lady in the cherry-red Toyota Camry” by Taylor Beck
Best Sports Feature Story: third place for “Pirates dealing with tornado, along with COVID-19” by Shannon J. Allen
Best Headline: second place for “Toilet paper panic wipes out common sense” by Daniel Taylor.
