The CDC states that in the United States, people with disabilities are 4 to 10 times more likely to be victimized than people without them and children with disabilities are more than twice as likely to be victimized as children without them. Jan. is recognized as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Homeland Security Investigations in Alabama estimates the commercial sex industry generates $110 million each year in the Birmingham metro area, which does not include illegal activity in strip clubs or illicit massage parlors, nor child trafficking, which is more difficult to quantify.
To address this issue, the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities has tapped Fowler Davis, LLC to produce an educational campaign for trafficking of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The campaign will include brochures, fact sheets, and videos on different types of exploitation. “Our goal is to provide prevention education and empower this vulnerable population to become educated to know the signs to help prevent them from being exploited” states Barbara Fowler, Co-Owner of Fowler Davis, LLC.
Darryle Powell, Executive Director of Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (ACDD), says “persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities have been a target population for traffickers due to their vulnerabilities. Therefore, it is especially gratifying to know that Fowler Davis will empower this population through educational campaigns to help prevent them from becoming victims of exploitation and trafficking.”
Barbara Fowler has become a strong advocate in the anti-human trafficking movement in Alabama and across the U.S. Barbara says, “We commend the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities on being proactive with this campaign to provide resources and preventive education to this highly- vulnerable population. Alabama will be the leader with this type of educational campaign throughout the United States.”
“Human trafficking is a major problem hiding in plain sight in Alabama. It is a modern form of slavery that’s happening in every city and town. Alabama has a high percentage of familial trafficking by a parent, family member, caregiver, or trusted adult. Persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities have difficulty understanding risky situations or how to avoid risky persons,” states Jeff Davis, Co-Owner of Fowler Davis, LLC.
If you see any suspicious activity related to possible human trafficking, do not attempt to confront, as this could jeopardize their safety and your own. Call 9-1-1 immediately with any details. If you need help, or to report suspected human trafficking to Federal law enforcement, please call the Dept. of Homeland Security Blue Campaign at 1-866-347-2423. For help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 1-888-3737-888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733).
