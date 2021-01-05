The Albertville City Council kept its first meeting of the new year short Monday night adopting a single resolution relating to traffic light maintenance on U.S. Highway 431.
After approving the minutes from the Dec. 21, 2020, meeting, a quorum of council members —including Jill Oakley who attended the meeting via phone call — voted unanimously to repair the red-light intersection on 431 at Smith Road. The agreement with ALDOT was to upgrade traffic signal equipment and for general maintenance.
Based on a map rendering of the project, the upgraded equipment will help control traffic entering and exiting the parking area of the nearby retail and restaurant development, which will house Dunkin Donuts, Firehouse Subs and Venture Out Supply.
