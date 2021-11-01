Two Marshall County Volunteer fire departments have filed lawsuits and open records requests as ways to recoup money they say they are owed.
The Four-C Volunteer Fire Department in Arab and the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department in Guntersville filed a lawsuit in July and amended it in September to include open records requests for fire service fees assessed.
Both fire departments are due a fire inspection fee as part of a 2013 piece of legislation. The law required some fire-fighting costs be passed on to every residence, business and dwelling within specific volunteer fire department service areas. Homeowners and business owners are charged a $5 annual fire inspection fee, which is included in their property tax bills within Marshall County.
However, officials with the two departments say after conducting internal audits in 2019, the income received was not consistent and had actually decreased.
“(The fee) supports the fire department to support its services, and those services range from medical, fire, and automobile accidents,” said Richard Lawson, Chairman of the Board of the Georgia Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
“I worked on the act, and we had done a physical count in our coverage area before the act was passed, and we had a little over 1000 residents and dwellings in 2014, which would equate to approximately $60,000 a year and 5 percent is retained for admin fee’s,” said Lawson.
In total, Lawson said the department only received $48,000, and the amount decreased each year after.
He said both fire departments have had several meetings to resolve the issue before the lawsuit was filed, but Marshall County Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson has yet to take action.
