As the coronavirus continues into the final months of 2020, doctors are reminding people to prepare for the flue season as well.
Dr. Christopher Manganaris, pulmonologist with Marshall Pulmonary and Sleep Associates of Marshall County, answered some commonly asked questions about the flu to help people better prepare even as they continue to social distance due to COVID-19.
• When is the best time to get a flu shot? Is it different for seniors?
The general consensus seems be recommending to get a flu shot by end of October because it typically protects for six months. My usual recommendation is to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible. So far, I have not seen any cases of influenza in the hospital. Antibodies do tend to decrease over time and this is why many people wait to get the flu shot. I would recommend getting the flu vaccine no later than early October. For seniors over the age of 65, the high dose flu vaccine was shown to decrease illness and death more so than the regular flu shot, so be sure to get the high dose quadravalent flu vaccine if you are over 65.
• Do you expect the flu season to be milder this year because we are all wearing masks and avoiding crowds?
I am hoping that influenza illnesses are better controlled this year. Masks and social distancing are known to be effective against the spread of influenza and likely based on existing data, it is also protective against the spread of COVID-19.
• Even so, a mild season could overburden hospitals. Is that a concern?
I think if we do not mask and practice social distancing that the possibility of overburdening the hospital is very real. In July, we were up to nearly 80% occupancy in our ICU beds alone with COVID-19. If you add severe influenza illness to this, it certainly becomes a concern that our hospitals can be overburdened.
• Is it possible to be infected by both COVID and the flu at the same time?
Yes, early on, it was shown that co-infection with influenza and other illness was nearly 20%. This means that you had both COVID-19 and another illness at the same time.
• Typically less than half of Americans get the flu shot. What can we do to improve that rate this year?
I think it is very important to educate patients on the safety and efficacy of the flu vaccine. Most years, the influenza vaccine is more than 50% effective. And if you do get the flu, it is usually less severe if you have had the vaccine. Obviously as a physician, I am very concerned about disinformation regarding vaccines in general. I had one patient last week who did not get the flu vaccine because she was concerned that the government was using the vaccine to track her movement. I showed her that the flu vaccine was made by for-profit, private companies. This disinformation and dishonesty about vaccines is a form of manipulation and control and it is dangerous. Unvaccinated patients, especially patients over 65, are at significant risk for influenza and its complications. Hopefully with education, we can improve vaccination rate especially for the populations of patient that are most vulnerable.
• Are the symptoms of flu and COVID almost identical?
Symptoms for the flu and COVID-19 are very similar. Fever, cough, nausea,vomiting, nasal congestion and shortness of breath are symptoms for both the flu and COVID-19.
• Is it a similar length of time to get results from tests for both?
The flu test has a 15-30 minute turn-around time. Covid-19 testing is as short as two hours but more typically one to three days.
