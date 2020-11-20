The Marshall County Animal Shelter project was dealt another setback during Wednesday when the county commission voted to reject all bids. According to County Engineer Bob Pirando, the county received three bids, of which the lowest came in at approximately $675,000.
Chairman James Hutcheson said he could not “justify” spending that amount on the project and decided, along with the commissioners to reject and rebid the project.
District 1 commissioner Ronny Shumate suggested paring down the proposed plan to include a total of 50 kennels rather than the 96 — 72 indoor, 24 outdoor — included in the plan.
In May, the commission awarded a $289,250 bid to Complete Construction in Albertville for the renovation of the county’s animal shelter. At the time, Pirando estimated the renovation cost would exceeded $312,000.
However, in June, the construction company rescinded their bid after learning a sub-contractor had failed to include $44,000 in costs to build drains. The project was then put on hold and rebid.
In other business, the commission:
• Approved the commission meeting schedule, which will remain unchanged with meetings occurring on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. following a work session at 9.
• Approved an ALDOT invoice in the amount of $3,611.64 for special work authorization balance due to be paid from countywide funds.
• Approved a contract with Standard Insurance for county paid life insurance and voluntary benefits.
• Approved granting Guntersville Water and Sewer Board a 10-foot sanitary sewer easement across county property between Worth and Taylor Street. The board requested the easement to prevent flooding from a manhole cover nearby. Sheriff Phil Sims reviewed the plans before approval to ensure it would not hinder any future plans to expand the county jail.
• Approved the following no-match grants from U.S. Homeland Security:
Albertville Police Department - $49,929
Albertville Fire Department - $50,000
Marshall County Coroner’s Office - $48,843
Swiftwater Team - $8,869
Marshall County E911 - $22,618
• Approved the sale of a Ford F-150
• Approved a memorandum of agreement with the City of Douglas to resurface Stadium Circle near Douglas High School during the county’s scheduled road repair projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.