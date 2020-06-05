Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar was named president of the Alabama League of Municipalities this week, becoming the fifth female to assume the position in the organization’s 85-year history.
During an executive committee meeting April 16 to reschedule and restructure the league’s annual convention and its annual business session, Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks resigned as president effective June 1.
Dollar, who served as vice president at the time, took over Monday.
“I’m very honored to have been chosen by my peers to represent all the cities and towns in Alabama as league president,” Dollar said. “I look forward to working for the betterment of all municipalities in the state. Municipalities are at the grassroots level. We are able to make a difference in the lives of those that live in our municipalities. I look forward to working through the opportunities and challenges that arise during the next year.”
Dollar also serves on the Board of Directors for the Alabama Municipal Funding Corporation, an entity created by the league in 2006 to assist Alabama’s municipalities with refinancing existing debt and funding local projects and purchases through cost-effective financing.
She has completed the League’s Basic and Advanced Certified Municipal Official (CMO) programs and is currently working on her CMO Emeritus designation, which is awarded to officials who have acquired a minimum of 120 credit hours of Continuing CMO Education through a series of one-day programs designed especially for mayors and councilmembers who voluntarily wish to receive formal training in municipal government. Emeritus status also requires earning a total of 15 points, which can be achieved by participating on league policy committees and attending specific league and National League of Cities events. Through these programs, Dollar has received formal classroom training in subjects such as council meeting procedures; parliamentary procedure; the Open Meetings Law; public records; ordinance drafting; conflicts of interest; the State Ethics Law; duties of the mayor and council; tort liability; the competitive bid law; zoning and planning; annexation; municipal regulatory powers; municipal revenues and expenditures; personnel actions; and leadership development.
Dollar has served as the mayor of Guntersville since 2012.
