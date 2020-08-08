T
his is the season for revivals, especially in the Baptist churches. Most often, revivals take place two times during the year — once in the spring and once in the fall. However, churches have been changing up how to do revivals over the past couple of years in order to meet the needs of their people. With busy schedules to contend with, it takes a sort of scheduling acrobatics to make sure as many people as possible can attend.
When I was younger I can remember the revivals of old where you had a visiting pastor or evangelist come to your church for a week at a time, from Sunday to Sunday. Each night of the week, Monday through Saturday, the revival speaker preached and most often the church was packed each night. That was back during the days when there were no school activities to compete with church during the week, and most stores and businesses closed their doors around 4 or 5 p.m. each night. I’m not going to start an argument about how much better or worse it was, but suffice to say, it was a different time.
Other things are different too. Back in those days there was a level of concern over things going on in life and politics and the world, but there was not this sense of impending doom. Now every time you turn on the television or read the paper you read how this one decision to be made is the biggest decision that has ever been made in the history of mankind.
Everyone is a critic of everything that everyone else does, and that is all over the world. I attribute most of this to the fact that information is passed around so quickly now through the advent of the internet and social media but also due to the way news outlets have changed the way they report the news.
Another thing that has vastly changed is our dependence on God. I’m not talking about people who have no faith, but I'm talking about the people of faith.
We no longer believe that God is all powerful, capable of all things. In short, we no longer see Him as omniscient, omnipresent and omnipotent. We don’t believe that He is capable of healing our nation, so every election becomes highly contested, and opponents hate each other and so do their constituents. We no longer believe that God can revive our churches or our families or friends or drug addicts. When is the last time you prayed that God would do something that only God could do? Change a heart or save a soul?
The church, and by that I mean believers in Christ Jesus, should be the most hopeful people in the land. We should be a place where people can look to find the love of Christ and not be filled with the hatred of the world. We should be the place where people are the least critical instead of most critical. We should be the place of eternal hope for the hopeless masses. Where revival springs eternal.
I miss the good, old time revivals where people fell on their faces in brokenness and wept before God. We need a good, old time revival in our churches because we need it in our nation and our world.
Until He comes we will go.
Brent Roe is senior pastor at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church.
