The Whole Backstage Theatre in Guntersville is proud to announce Morgan Langley of Albertville High School as the recipient of the 2019-2020 Dot Moore Memorial Scholarship.
Langley is the daughter of Chuck and Wanda Burgess and Jason Langley. She was awarded the scholarship for her studies this fall at Snead State Community College. Langley plans to major in music education. Her future goal is to be a teacher to the next generation of performers.
During her years at Albertville High School, Langley was a member of CenterStage!, the Albertville High School Aggie Band, Little Aggies Theatre, yearbook staff and Aggie Pals.
“To say music means everything to me is an understatement. Performing and teaching are my passions and I never would have discovered them if not for the Whole Backstage Theatre,” Langley said. “I am thankful for all the lifelong friendships and memorable performances I have experienced at the WBS.”
Her theatre experiences include:
• The Whole Backstage — Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2010), Damn Yankees (2011), Cool Suit Summer Camp (2012), Little Mermaid (2015), Wizard of Oz (2013) and Black Tie Broadway (2015
• Snead State Community College — Oklahoma! (2012)
• Little Aggies Theatre — Cinderella (2011), Little Mermaid (2012), The Lion King (2015), Les Misérables (2016), Hairspray (2019) and Frozen (2019).
“Due to the continued support provided by our patrons and community, I am thrilled that we were once again able to award the Dot Moore Memorial Whole Backstage Scholarship to a very deserving graduating high school senior,” Sharon Glenn, WBS chairwoman of the scholarship committee, said. “As a coping mechanism in these trying times with the pandemic, it seems we need the arts and entertainment more than ever. We raised money for the scholarship this year, primarily through donations given at the highly successful performance of ‘Favorites From Thirteen Alabama Ghosts.’ These dramatic readings were performed one weekend this past October in our John Duff/ Frank McDaniel Black Box Theatre.
“I would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has supported our programs, goals and fundraisers through their volunteerism, attendance and monetary donations,” Glenn continued. “The Board of Directors is confident that Morgan Langley will successfully represent our community and the Whole Backstage in her college academic pursuits.”
For more information about The Whole Backstage Theatre, log onto wholebackstage.com.
