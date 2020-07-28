During its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, July 21, the Albertville City School Board of Education approved a disclaimer for student attendance policy during the 2020-2021 school year.
“In order to minimize exposure to COVID-19, students should by no means be sent to school if they are sick,” the disclaimer stated. “It is important that students with any symptoms of illness stay home until the symptoms resolve. Special absence codes have been added to reflect student absences due to COVID-19 related reasons, and these absences will not be counted against the student. We will ask the parents to notify their child’s school when any absence is related to COVID-19.”
Although Superintendent Boyd English said the school system is moving forward with its reopening plan released last week, he and other school officials would be monitoring the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Albertville and Marshall County.
“We are relying on our comprehensive plan for reopening and will allow our plan for reopening to guide our planning,” he said. “
Teachers are scheduled to return to work August 6, and students on August 17. Parents wishing to choose the virtual option for learning need to sign up at the school system’s website by Friday, July 24, English said.
“We will consider short term closure based on daily tracking of COVID-19 positive cases within our school system,” he added. “In terms of a long-term closure that would place us into a 100% Remote Learning situation, we will rely on the Alabama Department of Public Health or governor’s declaration of emergency that would require the closure.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved the following consent items:
A. Minutes from the July 8, July 16 and July 17 meetings
B. July 2020 fundraiser revenues
C. July 2020 deletions
• Recognized the following new employees for the 2020-2021 school year:
Central Office:
1. Colby Giles, Tech Support
Albertville Kindergarten and Pre-School:
1. Reina Domingo, auxiliary teacher
2. Maricela Luevano-Medina, auxiliary teacher
3. Emily Young, Kindergarten teacher
4. Emily Markovich, Speech and Language Pathologist
Albertville Primary School:
1. Kaitlin Essary, LPN
2. Hannah Short-Smith, first grade teacher
3. Savana Sutphin, first grade teacher
Albertville Elementary School:
1. Chelsea Alexander, third grade teacher
Albertville Intermediate School:
1. Cailtin Belcher-Aldridge, music teacher
2. Kyle Coots, sixth grade math teacher
3. Elisabeth Davis, fifth grade English teacher
4. Scarlett Hyman, sixth grade math teacher
5. Anthony Knight, CNP Worker
6. Rachel Todd, bookkeeper
Albertville Middle School:
1. Audree Sisk, choir teacher
2. Jennifer Turk, English teacher
Albertville High School:
1. Patrick Callahan, PE teacher
2. Jeremy Cunningham, science teacher
3. Gavin Dover, choir director
4. Austin Harrell, science teacher
5. Corey Hyman, assistant band director
6. Reed Jones, history teacher
7. Alexandria Moses, math teacher
• Approve the following personnel items:
A. Retirement/Resignations
1. Linda Morgan, resigning as CNP Worker at AHS, effective July 15, 2020.
B. Employments
1. Ambra Ratliff, CNP Worker at AKPK (replacing Khristina Hunt),
effective Aug. 6, 2020.
C. Supplement Assignments
1. April Pritchett, leadership team at AHS, effective Aug. 6, 2020.
• Approved the June 2020 financials.
• Approved the July 2020 fundraisers.
• Approved a professional service contract Twin Acres Physical Therapy to provide pediatric physical therapy services to students with identified functional disabilities.
This will be paid for with IDEA funds, not to exceed $32,000.
• Approved paying $13,924 to continue their membership with AASB for the 2020-21 school year.
• Approved the destruction or sale of surplus textbooks.
• Approved the superintendent to apply for federal funds.
