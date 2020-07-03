MONTGOMERY – AlabamaWorks! and the Alabama Workforce Council (AWC) are pleased to announce the Governor’s Survey of Employer Competencies. This new tool will survey business owners in each sector and region of the state to assist the Alabama Committee on Credentialing and Career Pathways (ACCCP) with identifying the current in-demand occupations and competencies, as well as the credentials of value aligned to those occupations.
AlabamaWorks! and the AWC recognize that the majority of jobs lack specification regarding the necessary skills required to perform the job and, as a result, the bachelor’s degree has become the default certification for most jobs that require a post-secondary education. Identifying the skills, knowledge, abilities and attributes needed to succeed within in-demand jobs will prepare Alabama’s workforce for the future.
“This survey is vitally important as we continue in our ‘Strong Start, Strong Finish’ education and workforce initiative,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “We remain committed to our post-secondary attainment goal of adding 500,000 highly skilled employees to the workforce by 2025, and this survey will help us clearly identify the in-demand careers and associated skills that will help us develop the necessary competency models needed to reach that goal and provide quality opportunities for Alabama’s citizens.”
The official survey is available here: universityofalabama.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_42EUK1Eg7Zliak5
The Governor’s Survey of Employer Competencies will be conducted annually to assist the ACCCP’s 16 Technical Advisory Committees (TACs) with their work of linking credentials of value to one or more specific competencies and then sequencing competencies to build the DNA for a career.
“The AWC has consistently engaged in and supported efforts regarding credentialing,” noted AWC Chairman Tim McCartney. “The future of workforce in Alabama will be highly impacted by these efforts to establish clear career pathways that are built upon the skills and knowledge shown to be in the most need and provide the highest value for employees and employers across the state.”
Ultimately, the specificity provided through the survey results will enable the unbundling of traditional degrees that will make it easier for employers to create competency-based job descriptions by listing the specific skills required for a job, rather than using associate or bachelor’s degrees as placeholders. Survey results will also further verify that the work of the ACCCP is accurate and aligned to business and industry priorities. Additionally, the results will drive draft competency models to help facilitate this important workforce shift.
Employers of all sizes and from each industry sector are highly encouraged to respond to the survey as responses are critical for the future of workforce in Alabama. Responses will be accepted through Friday, July 3, at 5 p.m.
About AlabamaWorks!
AlabamaWorks stands for opportunity, innovation, accountability and inclusion with the vision of a better future for Alabama in which communities, business, and industry are supported in a collaborative process to build prosperity through the opportunity of meaningful work and a growing economy. Our mission is to recruit, train, and empower a highly skilled workforce driven by business and industry needs and to be the competitive advantage for Alabama’s economic growth. Whether you’re an employer, a job seeker or a student, AlabamaWorks is the springboard for your success and promises to provide profitability and economic growth by creating opportunities for success and an improved quality of life for Alabamians.
About Alabama Workforce Council
The Alabama Workforce Council is comprised of business executives from some of the most important industries and organizations in the state of Alabama. The Council’s goal is to facilitate collaboration between government and industry to help Alabama develop a sustainable, top-notch workforce that is competitive on a global scale. Since its inception, the Council has been committed to analyzing important issues related to workforce development and making sound recommendations that will help to create more and better opportunities for all Alabamians.
