The Marshall County Board of Education met inside the Brindlee Mountain High School gymnasium Wednesday night, May 20, where it held its second monthly meeting followed by a work session.
Superintendent Wigley said many school officials have started receiving specialized sanitation and disease control training through a program with Marshall Medical Centers. Wigley said the school had already purchased extra sanitizing equipment last year to help combat the spread of the flu. That combined with the new training, led by the Director of Food, Nutrition and Environmental Services at Marshall Medical Center North Greg French, will play a vital role in keeping schools safe and clean for students as they return to the classroom, she said.
In other business, the board:
Approved the minutes from the May 14, board meeting.
Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/Retirements
1. Jamison Wadley, teacher, Douglas High School, resignation, effective immediately.
B. Transfer(s)
1. Whitney Selvage, instructional aide, DAR High School, to instructional aide, DAR Elementary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
2. Bobby Lynn Hawkes, instructional aide, DAR High School, to instructional aide, DAR Middle School, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
3. Jessica Mickel, teacher, Douglas Middle School, to teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective May 20.
4. Brandon Chastain, Part-time teacher, DAR Middle School, to half-time teacher, alternative school and half-time teacher, DAR Middle School, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
5.Cilia Smith, half-time assistant principal DAR HS/half-time assistant principal DAR MS, to half-time assistant principal/half-time instructional coach, DAR Middle School, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
C. Transfer
1. Larry Bolin, teacher, DAR High School, to half-time assistant principal/half-time instructional coach, DAR High School, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
D. New Employees
1. Holly Moses, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
2. Audrey Glitzer, pre-K lead teacher, Sloman Primary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
3. Taylor Nash, pre-K Lead teacher, Asbury Elementary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
4. Brooklyn Brothers, pre-K auxiliary teacher, Sloman Primary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
5. Jalon Jimmerson, technology department, effective May 21, 2020.
6. Taylor Roberson, pre-K auxiliary teacher, Asbury Elementary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
E. Summer Workers
1.Chris Hicks, DAR Campus
2. Brad Oliver, Tony Barnard and Glenn Bruce; Marshall County School System
The board also released the information regarding the termination of non-tenured certified and classified employees, which it approved during its May 14 meeting:
Non-tenured terminations — certified employees
Asbury High School - Barbara Dickens
Brindlee Mountain Primary School - Kathryn McCormack
Brindlee Mountain Elementary School - Jennifer Pinkerton
Brindlee Mountain High School - Melissa Godwin
Claysville School - Hailey Davidson and Ashley McCollum
DAR Middle School - Jeffery Lance Stephens and Sarah Jones
DAR High School - Emma Manor and Carla Weldon
Douglas Elementary School - Bre Swords
Douglas High School - Nancy Sattereld
Non-tenured terminations — classified employees
DAR Campus - Dana Owen and Kayla Owens
The next board meeting will be held June 4, at 3:30 p.m. in the VICA Room of the Marshall Technical School.
