Encouraging people to stay at home has been beneficial for the community’s health, but not so for the economy.
With spiking unemployment rates and statewide shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said the county’s 2021 budget could see drastic cuts.
“The gas tax — I’m anxious to see the numbers,” he said. “The gas tax is what makes up the majority — I’d say 75% of the county’s budget.”
This year’s total budget was $11,371,031 — $448,000 more than the 2018-2019 budget. With traveling limited and fewer people buying gas, Hutcheson the county’s 2020-2021 budget could decrease by more than 30%.
District 3 Commissioner David Kelley agreed with Hutcheson, but he felt the budget could see an even bigger cut — maybe up to 40%.
Hutcheson said he would continue to keep his colleagues updated as budget preparations near. Next year’s budget is expected to be passed in September.
Rebuild Alabama Act revenue funds first county paving project
A piece of good news, Kelley said the county recently received a portion of the Rebuild Alabama Act revenue to complete a 1.8-miles paving project on Pleasant Hill Road near Guntersville. He hoped to see a second paving project, on Cox Gap Road, begin soon.
The Rebuild Alabama Act was passed by the State Legislature and signed into law in March 2019. The law raises the gas tax by 10 cents over a three year span, which started with a 6-cent increase in August 2019. It was the first time the tax had been raised in 27 years. The next increase — only 2 cents as part of the 10-cent tax plan — will be imposed Oct. 1, 2020. The final 2 cents will be imposed next year on Oct. 1, 2021.
Revenue from the gas tax is allotted to counties and municipalities across the state to fund road and bridge projects.
Once the entire 10-cent increase is in effect, the tax could bring in more than $300 million each year.
