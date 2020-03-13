The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Wednesday, March 11, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would provide $8,148,798 in funding to Alabama in support of their response efforts to COVID-19.
“State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar stated. “CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President [Donald] Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy.”
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D., said. “These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”
The CDC has contracted state health officers to move forward with awarding more than $560 million to states, localities, territories and tribes.
In case it takes a while for funding to arrive, the Alabama Legislature approved a supplemental appropriation bill Thursday, March 12, to provide $5 million to the Alabama Department of Public Health for “coronavirus preparedness and response activities.”
“Protecting the public safety and preserving the public health are two of the most important and essential services that government can provide, so I am proud to support the supplemental funding that was approved by the State Senate to combat COVID-19,” Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said in a statement. “Logic and sound judgment demand that Alabama must be prepared to react to the worst case scenario.”
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the first case of the coronavirus in Alabama was confirmed Friday morning, March 13.
