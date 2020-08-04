MONTGOMERY – Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday announced via Executive Order 720, she has established Alabama’s first statewide commission on entrepreneurship and innovation. The Alabama Innovation Commission, known as Innovate Alabama, will serve as a platform for innovators to engage policymakers, exchange ideas and identify policies that promote innovation in the state.
“Through the establishment of the Alabama Innovation Commission, I look forward to collaborating with our state’s leading innovators to develop a long-term strategy to create a more resilient, inclusive and robust economy,” Gov. Ivey said. “Alabama has always had a rich tradition of developing technologies to move our state forward. Now more than ever, we must capitalize on future opportunities by engaging our state’s trailblazers to discuss new ideas and policies that support entrepreneurship, economic development and jobs.”
Representative Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) will serve as chair of the commission and Senator Greg Reed (R-Jasper) will serve as vicechair.
“I’m inspired by the potential for future growth in our state’s innovation community and look forward to continued momentum and growth in this sector. The Alabama Incentives Modernization Act set into motion a new set of incentives that will help grow, attract and retain startups and technology companies in the state,” said Poole. “Forming the Alabama Innovation Commission is a critical step to further create policies that will ensure Alabama’s competitiveness in the technology and startup sector.”
“Through this commission, we hope to tap into the potential for the state to become a hub for startups and technology-based companies,” said Reed. “I look forward to working with the Alabama Innovation Commission to encourage collaboration, public-private partnerships and smart policies that promote access to opportunity and create a pipeline for success in all corners of the state.”
The commission will examine policies to increase entrepreneurship, spur innovation and enhance technology accelerators, in addition to addressing the challenges and red tape that startup companies often face. They also will produce and present a comprehensive innovation policy agenda to the Office of the Governor and the Alabama Legislature.
The Alabama Innovation Commission will also include a six-member advisory council of innovation leaders with Alabama ties. Alabama Power Executive Vice President Zeke Smith will serve as president of the advisory council. Former secretary of state of the United States and incoming director of Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, Dr. Condoleezza Rice, will also serve on the advisory council.
“Alabama is home to me, and I am honored to serve on the advisory council for the Alabama Innovation Commission,” Dr. Rice said. “While our country currently faces many challenges, this is an opportunity to create forward-thinking ideas and policies that will inspire the next generation of innovators. By focusing on knowledge-based skills and education, technology growth and entrepreneurship, we unlock the potential for future success across the state.
“The Alabama Innovation Commission will provide a tremendous opportunity to partner with leaders from the public and private sectors to grow our great state,” said Greg Barker, president of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama. “The focus on innovation to deliver sustainable growth will benefit our entire state through new solutions and more job opportunities. I am excited to play an important role in building Alabama’s future.”
The commission will virtually convene on August 13. For a full list of the commission members and to view Ivey's full announcment, visit governor.alabama.gov.
