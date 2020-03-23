Liberty Bank celebrated the opening of a new office building in Geraldine on Wednesday, March 11, with a ribbon cutting and breakfast.
Mayor Chuck Ables and town councilman Terry Harris joined Liberty Bank President and CEO Chris Bailey and his staff to officially christened the building, which sits off Alabama Highway 75, beside the original Liberty Bank building. The new building will serve as the bank’s operations center, housing office workers with human resources, IT and more.
“It just made sense to bring it here and get everybody here on one campus,” Bailey said. “It’s a much more pleasant working environment, and we’ve been able to upgrade some of our systems. It really allows us to serve our customers better.”
The bank was founded in Geraldine in 1971. Since then, it’s opened branches in Collinsville, Crossville, Sardis City, Snead and Albertville.
“We’ve grown to a size now where we can offer the latest and greatest technology for the banking industry,” Bailey said. “The cornerstone of our bank is still friendly, local customer service.”
The staff moved from its old office location just down the road into the new one in late November 2019.
“That building has served us well for the last 49 years, but it was time to update our building as well as some technologies and the work environment,” Bailey said. “Here it’s a bright, pleasant environment for the employees to work in. All the responses I’ve got from them have been positive.”
Due to inclement weather and other delays, the finishing touches on the building’s exterior, such as landscaping, wasn’t completed until recently, Bailey said.
“It’s a building that we’re pleased with and we hope that the community is too,” he said. “There’s been a great partnership between the Town of Geraldine and this bank for half a century, and we hope to keep it that way for many years to come.”
Originally from Susan Moore, Bailey has been with Liberty bank for nearly eight years, after serving as the regional president for BBVA Compass for six years.
