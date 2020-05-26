The attendees of the Marshall County Board of Education’s work session Wednesday night, May 20, seemed almost evenly split over what to do about rebuilding Brindlee Mountain Primary School after it was hit by an EF2 tornado in January with some wishing to rebuild while others preferring to consolidate all the students to the high school.
Seawell McKee, an architect with McKee and Associates, presented the master plan for Brindlee Mountain schools detailing different options for either rebuilding the primary school at its current location in Union Grove or combining it with the high school by adding onto the existing structures. The two different options for rebuilding the old primary school would cost approximately $5 million and $7 million depending on the number and size of classrooms built, whereas adding onto the existing high school would cost close to $5,650,000.
Seven people spoke during the time for public comments. Some concerned parents said they would prefer to leave the primary school where it is and rebuild it to its former glory, citing safety concerns for their young children.
“My number one concern is the safety of our students,” Jessica Stephens, a concerned parent, said. “It is no secret that the high school has a problem with drugs… There were several lockdowns last year at the high school... Imagine your children or grandchild, age 6 years old. Imagine how scared you’d be locked in a room for hours, not knowing what’s going on around you.”
She said one of her children, a seventh grader, experienced one of the lockdowns and was afraid to return to school. Stephens also mentioned that one of her children had special needs and she was worried of how easily influenced he could be by older teens.
“I believe I speak for many when I say, we should not approach this as a short-term solution,” Stephens said. “This is a huge decision. It should be discussed at length… We cannot put a price tag on our children’s lives.”
But others, including Mike Little and Terry Allen, principals of the high school and primary school, respectively, said they’d rather consolidate the schools onto the high school campus so as to create a stronger sense of community and more space for a growing student population.
Little put the rumors of drug problems and lockdowns at the high school to rest saying he didn’t call even one last year, and that the few that were called were issued by the sheriff’s office due to outside safety concerns.
Something Little said he was concerned about was the apparent animosity between some of the communities within the Brindlee Mountain School system. He said he believed consolidating campuses would give students a more solid “identity” by building a sense of community.
Allen echoed Littles remarks, adding that the high school is more conveniently located, and having all the students on campus would actually increase security due to more administrative staff.
The decision of whether to move or rebuild lies ultimately with the school board. It’s next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, at 3:30 p.m., in the VICA Room of the Marshall Technical School.
