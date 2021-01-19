If you love singing, but don’t want to risk getting together in person with a group to do it, the Snead State Community Choir might have just what you are looking for.
Dr. Barbara Hudson is directing the Snead State Community Choir online on Thursday nights via Zoom meetings, allowing choir members to participate from the comfort – and safety – of their own homes. They do hope to move to live rehearsals once vaccinations are more widespread, with hopes of a live outdoor concert this spring.
The repertoire for spring of 2021 will center around the theme of “Hope for A Brighter Day.”
“I think we are all ready for some songs of peace, encouragement, joy, and worship after these long months of frustrating technology, uncertainty, and loss of many kinds,” Dr. Hudson said.
“Although nothing can replace live singing together in a real choral setting, online choir rehearsals give you a chance to continue learning wonderful choral repertoire, practice your music reading and literacy skills, and work on your own singing for when we can sing safely in person again,” Dr. Hudson said. “Our fall semester together culminated in three virtual choir videos.”
Music will be provided free of charge to all participants this spring. If you are between the ages of 9th grade and 90+ and love to sing and fellowship with others through choral music, you are welcome to join us. No audition is required. The group meets every Thursday evening from 7 – 8:40. Below is the Zoom meeting invitation and passcode:
Meeting ID: 843 9910 1744
Passcode: 259536
